Brendan Fraser celebrates with his son Leland, 16, after winning Best Actor at the Oscars





Best Costume Design Marie Zophrès – Babylon Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER Catherine Martin-Elvis Shirley Kurata – Everything everywhere all at once Jenny Beavan – Mrs. Harris goes to Paris Iconic: Ruth E. Carter won Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Best Makeup and Hairstyling Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerov – All Quiet on the Western Front Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine – The Batman Camille Friend and Joel Harlow – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti – Elvis Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley – The Whale – WINNER Best Production Design Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper – All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Waterway Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino – Babylon Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn – Elvis Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans Best Music (Original Song) “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, music and lyrics by Dianne Warren “Hold My Hand” by Top Gun: Maverick, music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop “Lift Me Up” by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, music and lyrics by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson “Naatu Naatu” by RRR, music by MM Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose – WINNER “This Is a Life” by Everything Everywhere All at Once, music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski, lyrics by Ryan Lott Dynamic Duo: MM Keeravaani (left) and Chandrabose won Best Music (Original Song) for RRR’s Naatu Naatu Best Music (Original Score) Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER Justin Hurwitz – Babylon Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin Son Lux – Everything everywhere at once John Williams – The Fabelmans best sound Viktor Pril, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte – All Silent on the Western Front Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges – Avatar: The Waterway Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson – The Batman David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller – Elvis Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor – Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER Flying:The Tom Cruise helmed sequel Top Gun: Maverick won the Best Sound Oscar on Sunday in a ceremony the 60-year-old skipped Best Visual Effects Frank Petzold, Viktor Mller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar – All Quiet on the Western Front Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett – Avatar: The Waterway – WINNER Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy – The Batman Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher – Top Gun: Maverick Best Animated Short The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse – WINNER The flying sailor ice cream vendors My year of dicks An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake, And I Think I Believe It Best Live Action Short An Irish Goodbye – WINNER Ivalued Students Night walk The red suitcase Best Documentary Short The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER Grounding How do you measure a year? The Martha Mitchell Effect stranger at the door

