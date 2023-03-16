Entertainment
Brendan Fraser celebrates with his son Leland, 16, after winning Best Actor at the Oscars
Best Costume Design
Marie Zophrès – Babylon
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER
Catherine Martin-Elvis
Shirley Kurata – Everything everywhere all at once
Jenny Beavan – Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Iconic: Ruth E. Carter won Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerov – All Quiet on the Western Front
Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine – The Batman
Camille Friend and Joel Harlow – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti – Elvis
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley – The Whale – WINNER
Best Production Design
Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper – All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Waterway
Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino – Babylon
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn – Elvis
Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Best Music (Original Song)
“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, music and lyrics by Dianne Warren
“Hold My Hand” by Top Gun: Maverick, music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
“Lift Me Up” by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, music and lyrics by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson
“Naatu Naatu” by RRR, music by MM Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose – WINNER
“This Is a Life” by Everything Everywhere All at Once, music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski, lyrics by Ryan Lott
Dynamic Duo: MM Keeravaani (left) and Chandrabose won Best Music (Original Song) for RRR’s Naatu Naatu
Best Music (Original Score)
Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Son Lux – Everything everywhere at once
John Williams – The Fabelmans
best sound
Viktor Pril, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte – All Silent on the Western Front
Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges – Avatar: The Waterway
Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson – The Batman
David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller – Elvis
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor – Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER
Flying:The Tom Cruise helmed sequel Top Gun: Maverick won the Best Sound Oscar on Sunday in a ceremony the 60-year-old skipped
Best Visual Effects
Frank Petzold, Viktor Mller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar – All Quiet on the Western Front
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett – Avatar: The Waterway – WINNER
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy – The Batman
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Short
The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse – WINNER
The flying sailor
ice cream vendors
My year of dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake, And I Think I Believe It
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye – WINNER
Ivalued
Students
Night walk
The red suitcase
Best Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER
Grounding
How do you measure a year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
stranger at the door
|
