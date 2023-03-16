How Shrinking Perpetuates Hollywood’s Sexiest Cliché

Why do male writers in television, film, and literature continue to engage in this trope? What does it tell us about the dynamics of genres in fiction? And is there any hope on the horizon that it could be relegated to creative trash?

Izzie Austin is a film scriptwriter working on a PhD in revenge in teenage films at Swinburne University, Australia. Before honing in on their subject, they looked at revenge films more generally for a while, and so had to walk past a slew of works guilty of indulging in this sexist phenomenon, commonly referred to as “frigging.” “There are so many movies where they just feature a woman in a scene and immediately kill her,” they say, citing the infamous Death Wish franchise, in which Charles Bronson becomes a vigilante after his wife’s murder, as particularly blatant. “It’s insulting to female characters because their only function is to make other characters feel, and then it’s insulting to male characters because they don’t feel anything new.”

The origins of the “fridge”

It was in 1999 that comic book writer Gail Simone first gave the trope a name, coining the term “women in fridge syndrome” to refer to a trend she noticed in stories. of superheroes for the female characters killed to motivate the male. protagonists. The turn of phrase was inspired by a 1994 Green Lantern story, in which the Green Lantern discovers his girlfriend has been killed and stuffed into a refrigerator and, as Austin puts it, “A dead woman makes a man sad. man becomes sad by doing violence”.

While this trope has only been given a name in recent decades, it has gone through the entire history of storytelling. “These are stories that go back a long way,” says Dr Miriam Kent, lecturer in film and media at the University of Leeds and author of Women in Marvel Films. A fairy tale like Sleeping Beauty, which dates back to the 16th century, features a comatose princess who must be saved by a prince. These notions of female sublimation and male agency have always permeated Western literature and, in recent centuries, television and film. In the 1970s, literature professor Joseph Campbell’s seminal book The Hero’s Journey established the structure of a classic “quest narrative” that “usually involved a male hero and a princess”, Kent says, and his theory of storytelling continued to inform movies like Star Wars. “The idea is that these are structures so embedded in Western cultures and societies that they are almost unconscious,” she says.