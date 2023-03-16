Entertainment
How Shrinking Perpetuates Hollywood’s Sexiest Cliché
Why do male writers in television, film, and literature continue to engage in this trope? What does it tell us about the dynamics of genres in fiction? And is there any hope on the horizon that it could be relegated to creative trash?
Izzie Austin is a film scriptwriter working on a PhD in revenge in teenage films at Swinburne University, Australia. Before honing in on their subject, they looked at revenge films more generally for a while, and so had to walk past a slew of works guilty of indulging in this sexist phenomenon, commonly referred to as “frigging.” “There are so many movies where they just feature a woman in a scene and immediately kill her,” they say, citing the infamous Death Wish franchise, in which Charles Bronson becomes a vigilante after his wife’s murder, as particularly blatant. “It’s insulting to female characters because their only function is to make other characters feel, and then it’s insulting to male characters because they don’t feel anything new.”
The origins of the “fridge”
It was in 1999 that comic book writer Gail Simone first gave the trope a name, coining the term “women in fridge syndrome” to refer to a trend she noticed in stories. of superheroes for the female characters killed to motivate the male. protagonists. The turn of phrase was inspired by a 1994 Green Lantern story, in which the Green Lantern discovers his girlfriend has been killed and stuffed into a refrigerator and, as Austin puts it, “A dead woman makes a man sad. man becomes sad by doing violence”.
While this trope has only been given a name in recent decades, it has gone through the entire history of storytelling. “These are stories that go back a long way,” says Dr Miriam Kent, lecturer in film and media at the University of Leeds and author of Women in Marvel Films. A fairy tale like Sleeping Beauty, which dates back to the 16th century, features a comatose princess who must be saved by a prince. These notions of female sublimation and male agency have always permeated Western literature and, in recent centuries, television and film. In the 1970s, literature professor Joseph Campbell’s seminal book The Hero’s Journey established the structure of a classic “quest narrative” that “usually involved a male hero and a princess”, Kent says, and his theory of storytelling continued to inform movies like Star Wars. “The idea is that these are structures so embedded in Western cultures and societies that they are almost unconscious,” she says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20230315-how-shrinking-perpetuates-hollywoods-most-sexist-clich
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- ‘India could have won another Oscar if…’: KT Rama Rao’s dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after RRR success | India News
- The UK budget offers more free childcare as a work incentive.
- US military clears alleged hypersonic missile test launch
- US medical device company opens innovation hub in Hyderabad
- Dozens of Maori and New Zealand words added to Oxford English Dictionary – BBC News
- Jokowi forms human rights violations monitoring team DW 16.03.2023
- Actor Sameer Khakhar, better known as Khopdi of Nukkad, dies at 71
- Indian cricket official BLASTS treatment from Usman Khawaja
- In typical Dolly fashion, the flowers used at her Dollywood celebration help spread encouragement
- 1 reason to avoid the stock market and 3 good reasons to invest
- Google stock soars as it builds artificial intelligence into Google Docs
- Pakistani police postpone arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan to Thursday, easing unrest