DIA board awards $1.655 million for Bay Street entertainment venue





The owner of downtown retail storefronts including Live Bar, Myth Nightclub and Element Bistro + Bar could receive $1.655 million from the city to help revitalize the building. The Downtown Investment Authority’s board of directors voted 6 to 0 on March 15 to approve a set of repayable and deferred principal loans to Nightlife Innovations Inc. to complete a $7.412 million rehabilitation of its historic building at 333 and 327 E.Bay Street. The developer/owner of the building now needs the Jacksonville City Council to approve a $1.655 million grant from DIA’s Downtown Preservation and Revitalization Fund. The agreement includes: Forgivable loan of $549,000 for historic preservation, restoration and rehabilitation. $775,000 forgivable loan for code-compliant renovations. $331,000 Downtown Preservation and Revitalization Program Deferred Principal Loan. If approved, the city would pay 53% of the total construction cost of $3.094 million and 22% of the total development cost of $7.412 million. The total cost includes the purchase price of the building, which the owner purchased in 2020. Nightlife Innovations is contributing $1.425 million in equity, or 46%, of the total construction cost. In May 2022, Council designated the two-story building, built in 1908, as historic. According to the DIA services report, it is subdivided into seven units. The landlord intends to renovate 38,835 square feet of the 40,249 square foot structures as commercial space for existing tenants Live Bar, Myth Nightclub, Element Bistro + Bar and two other unnamed commercial tenants. According to the DIA’s term sheet and staff report, the Anonymous Tenants are tied to the developer, will lease the space, and seek $200,000 under a separate incentive scheme, the Home Sale Enhancement Program. food and beverage retail, to help defray tenant improvement costs. The western portion of the second floor will be used as a concert hall and space for wedding receptions, corporate events and nightly entertainment, according to the DIA staff report. The building is currently 39.2% occupied, and Nightlife Innovations told the DIA that city incentives could help them fill the space. Nightlife Innovations was established in 2016 by owner Jon Mroz. (Jon Mroz) and his partners have a combined 80 years of experience in the restaurant and bar industry, and they specialize in management and marketing, the staff report says. Jon (Mroz) has transformed failing bars into sustainable businesses by incorporating his unique approach to staff training. Additionally, Jon owns several online marketing companies that he started from the ground up and turned into multi-million dollar organization(s). Nine Oaks Development is listed on the Projects Real Estate Consultant; J. Lane Construction is the general contractor; and Thomas Duke Architect is the architect. The developer would have to start construction within six months of the effective date of the agreement to secure the incentives and complete the work 18 months later.

