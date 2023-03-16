NJs Kal Penn, hosting Daily Show, riffs on sister city scam that tricked Newark

New Jersey is everywhere.

But not everywhere is New Jersey.

Actor Kal Penn, who was born and raised in the Garden State, knows this very well.

Being from New Jersey is like an ethnicity, Penn said in an interview with NJ Advance Media.

So when the Harold & Kumar movie star became a guest host on Comedy Centrals The daily show this week, he relished the chance to riff on a single Jersey-like feature.

Lets check my home state of New Jersey, said Penn, presenting a segment of the Tuesday night show. I’m sure they’re not doing anything incredibly stupid.

Penn, 45, a Montclair native who grew up in Wayne and Freehold Township, then responded to a clip from an NBC New York report about Newark.

In January, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka invited a representative of a Hindu nation called Kailasa to City Hall for a cultural trade deal and sister city partnership.

However, Kailasa… does not exist.

The nation is the work of Swami Nithyananda, a man who fled India after being accused of sexual assault. A woman claiming to represent Kailasa can be seen in a video with Baraka during the visit.

It wasn’t until later that Newark officials realized they had been duped and canceled their deal with Kailasa.

Jesus, Newark, Penn said. How can an entire town be fished out? Not a single person realized they had never heard of this country before?

If you can’t find it as cuisine on Grubhub, it’s not a real country, he said.

Then he went for a jab.

There must have been so many red flags, Penn said. Most importantly, everyone wanted to be sister cities with Newark.

Although, listen, to be fair, just because a country was started by a sex criminal doesn’t make it wrong, he continued. Ask Thomas Jefferson.

From there, Penn pitched it to Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic.

It’s not a real country, he assured her. It’s a cult.

But even so, I honor its culture and rich traditions, Lydic insisted. Because what is culture if not worship-ure?

I give you permission to criticize this fake country, said Penn, who is Native American. On behalf of brown people, that’s OK.

I don’t care about the browns, Kal, Lydic said. I worry about other white people. If I disrespect this fake nation, they will make my real Twitter hell.

With this, to Penn’s horror, she unveiled an official Daily Show endorsement, making it a sister city to Kailasa.

You can watch Newark’s segment in the video below (it starts at 4:49).

In an episode of The Daily Show airing Monday, Penn interviewed President Joe Biden to the White House.

It’s a place the actor knows well.

During the Obama administration, Penn took a hiatus to serve as associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement as well as liaison with young Americans, the arts community, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

In the interview, Biden even rattled Penn about when he was going to marry his fiancé, Josh.

Their conversation touched on topics including Bidens’ support for same-sex marriage. They also talked about state laws affecting transgender children.

Penn is the Daily Show’s latest guest host in a series of replacements since the regular host Trevor Noah left in December.

Others have included Livingstons own Chelsea manager as well as Hassan Minhaj, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayan, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones And DL Hughley.

Still to come: Al Franken And John Leguizamo.

