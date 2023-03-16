Entertainment
‘Goodfellas’ actor’s widow hopes politics isn’t the reason he was kicked out of Oscars In Memoriam segment
EXCLUSIVE: Dee Dee Sorvino has slammed the Academy of Cinema & Science for leaving her late husband, “Goodfellas” actor Paul Sorvino out of the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars on Sunday night, telling Fox News Digital that she hopes his right-wing politics didn’t play a role.
The TV segment honored late actors Olivia Newton-John, Ray Liotta and others, but noticeably left out Sorvino, who worked alongside Liotta as ‘Paulie’ in crime drama ‘Goodfellas’. by Martin Scorsese in 1990.
Sorvino died of natural causes in July at the age of 83.
His widow exclusively told Fox News Digital that she ‘started crying’ and instantly had a ‘tummy ache’ upon realizing the academy had made the decision to keep her husband out of the memorial televised.
MIRA SORVINO SLAMS THE OSCARS AFTER BELOVED FATHER PAUL SORVINO WAS OUT OF IN MEMORIAM TELECAST
Instead, the academy shared a QR code that directed viewers to a larger online segment that included hundreds of names of deceased stars, including Sorvino.
“It’s so cold and insensitive,” Dee Dee said.
She said her social media friends and critics immediately assumed that her husband’s past support for the Second Amendment and former President Donald Trump was a factor, but she’s not necessarily convinced.
“I really hope not,” she said when asked if her politics played a role in the academy’s decision.
“My Republican friends said, Oh, I bet it’s because he’s not liberal, or he’s not woke,” she said. “I got hundreds of messages saying, Oh, it’s because he’s a Republican.
“I don’t know if that’s the case, it’s just a guess.”
Dee Dee described her husband as a “patriot”, who was “pro-guns, and he was pro-Donald Trump, so that probably didn’t help the academy.”
She argued that politics “shouldn’t matter”.
“It should be a meritocracy,” she said. “It shouldn’t be about that. And that’s why it’s so upsetting, because no one can say Paul is a bad actor. No one can say he was mediocre. Everybody said that Paul was one of the greatest actors of all time and that’s what he should be judged on.”
Dee Dee said she ultimately thinks it was an oversight by the academy and that it wouldn’t be “fair” to accuse her of snubbing her late husband about politics just yet.
“I just want to give them the benefit of the doubt that it was just a mistake,” she said.
The academy did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. However, a spokesperson defended the decision in a statement to another outlet.
“The academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing each branch reviews the slate and makes selections for telecast based on the limited time available. .All submissions are included on A. framework and will remain on the site throughout the year,” the statement read.
“Pathetic and ridiculous,” Sorvino tweeted Wednesday in response to the statement.
Paul Sorvino was known as much for his Mafia roles with the late James Caan in “The Gambler” and for working with Alan Arkin in “The Rocketeer” and Warren Beatty in “Dick Tracy” as for playing a crime-fighting cop in ” Law and order.” He died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, after suffering from health issues, according to his representative.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Dee Dee recalled how Fox News played a pivotal role in their relationship, as they first met in the Green Room while awaiting separate network appearances and even announced their surprise runaway during Neil Cavuto’s show in 2015.
“Without Fox, we wouldn’t be married. And Neil Cavuto, we called him Dr. Love,” she said. “We always joked about it because Paul knew he wanted to marry me right away.”
Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/widow-goodfellas-actor-hopes-politics-wasnt-why-left-out-oscars-memoriam-telecast
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Feds Investigate Trump Media for Possible Money Laundering Violations
- ‘India could have won another Oscar if…’: KT Rama Rao’s dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after RRR success | India News
- The UK budget offers more free childcare as a work incentive.
- US military clears alleged hypersonic missile test launch
- US medical device company opens innovation hub in Hyderabad
- Dozens of Maori and New Zealand words added to Oxford English Dictionary – BBC News
- Jokowi forms human rights violations monitoring team DW 16.03.2023
- Actor Sameer Khakhar, better known as Khopdi of Nukkad, dies at 71
- Indian cricket official BLASTS treatment from Usman Khawaja
- In typical Dolly fashion, the flowers used at her Dollywood celebration help spread encouragement
- 1 reason to avoid the stock market and 3 good reasons to invest
- Google stock soars as it builds artificial intelligence into Google Docs