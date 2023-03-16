‘Goodfellas’ actor’s widow hopes politics isn’t the reason he was kicked out of Oscars In Memoriam segment

EXCLUSIVE: Dee Dee Sorvino has slammed the Academy of Cinema & Science for leaving her late husband, “Goodfellas” actor Paul Sorvino out of the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars on Sunday night, telling Fox News Digital that she hopes his right-wing politics didn’t play a role.

The TV segment honored late actors Olivia Newton-John, Ray Liotta and others, but noticeably left out Sorvino, who worked alongside Liotta as ‘Paulie’ in crime drama ‘Goodfellas’. by Martin Scorsese in 1990.

Sorvino died of natural causes in July at the age of 83.

His widow exclusively told Fox News Digital that she ‘started crying’ and instantly had a ‘tummy ache’ upon realizing the academy had made the decision to keep her husband out of the memorial televised.

Instead, the academy shared a QR code that directed viewers to a larger online segment that included hundreds of names of deceased stars, including Sorvino.

“It’s so cold and insensitive,” Dee Dee said.

She said her social media friends and critics immediately assumed that her husband’s past support for the Second Amendment and former President Donald Trump was a factor, but she’s not necessarily convinced.

“I really hope not,” she said when asked if her politics played a role in the academy’s decision.

“My Republican friends said, Oh, I bet it’s because he’s not liberal, or he’s not woke,” she said. “I got hundreds of messages saying, Oh, it’s because he’s a Republican.

“I don’t know if that’s the case, it’s just a guess.”

Dee Dee described her husband as a “patriot”, who was “pro-guns, and he was pro-Donald Trump, so that probably didn’t help the academy.”

She argued that politics “shouldn’t matter”.

“It should be a meritocracy,” she said. “It shouldn’t be about that. And that’s why it’s so upsetting, because no one can say Paul is a bad actor. No one can say he was mediocre. Everybody said that Paul was one of the greatest actors of all time and that’s what he should be judged on.”

Dee Dee said she ultimately thinks it was an oversight by the academy and that it wouldn’t be “fair” to accuse her of snubbing her late husband about politics just yet.

“I just want to give them the benefit of the doubt that it was just a mistake,” she said.

The academy did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. However, a spokesperson defended the decision in a statement to another outlet.

“The academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing each branch reviews the slate and makes selections for telecast based on the limited time available. .All submissions are included on A. framework and will remain on the site throughout the year,” the statement read.

“Pathetic and ridiculous,” Sorvino tweeted Wednesday in response to the statement.

Paul Sorvino was known as much for his Mafia roles with the late James Caan in “The Gambler” and for working with Alan Arkin in “The Rocketeer” and Warren Beatty in “Dick Tracy” as for playing a crime-fighting cop in ” Law and order.” He died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, after suffering from health issues, according to his representative.

Dee Dee recalled how Fox News played a pivotal role in their relationship, as they first met in the Green Room while awaiting separate network appearances and even announced their surprise runaway during Neil Cavuto’s show in 2015.

“Without Fox, we wouldn’t be married. And Neil Cavuto, we called him Dr. Love,” she said. “We always joked about it because Paul knew he wanted to marry me right away.”

