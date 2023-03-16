Danja buys a house in Hollywood Hills – DIRT





Best known in the music industry as record producer and mononymous songwriter Danja, Floyd Nathanial Hills has a new home in Los Angeles where he can display the two Grammys he won in 2007 and 2008 for his work on by Justin TimberlakeAlbum “Future Sex/Love Sounds”. Tax records show the pop song maestro, who got his start as co-producer of Timbaland and worked with a long list of chart-topping superstars like Britney SpearsMariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Madonna, Pink and Ciara have shelled out $3.25 million for a contemporary home in the historic and celebrity-filled Outpost Estates neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood. Behind electronic gates and positioned on a high plateau, where it is surrounded by mature trees, the completely updated two-story home is virtually invisible from the street. Within its 2,725 square feet are three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and clean-lined open-plan living areas furnished for relaxation and entertaining. A small entry vestibule gives way to a long living and dining room that spans the full width of the house. The living room, which sports a fireplace, converts into a projection room with 5.1 surround sound and a projector and screen that drop from the ceiling at the press of a button; the dining area is open to a spacious all-black kitchen outfitted with African granite countertops, high-end appliances, and a walk-in pantry. A ground floor bedroom/study has a spacious en-suite bathroom, while the second floor master suite offers vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, private balcony, glass-enclosed walk-in closet and sap-style bathtub with bathtub and steam shower. Wide rows of wood-trimmed glass panels in the living room and kitchen open up and allow indoor and outdoor spaces to flow freely together. Cut into the steep hillside, a large terrace off the kitchen has a water feature and plenty of space for sunbathing. Outside the living room and enveloped in the floating leaves of mature trees and foliage, the faux grass courtyard features a trellis-shaded patio and built-in bar and grill. The property has been listed with Joe Babajian And Alexander Tarigo To Real Estate Rodeo; Danja was represented in the transaction by Justin Paul High To Carolwood Estates.

