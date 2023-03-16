Seeing Green: St. Patrick’s Day in Knoxville | Entertainment
The Irish played an important role in the founding of Knoxvilles, and St. Patrick’s Day has been part of the fabric of city life ever since. the 1850s. While the Irish influence is less pronounced these days, there were once all-Irish neighborhoods in Knoxville, including an Irish town along what is now Magnolia Avenue. This March 17, toast to those long-forgotten days and keep an eye out for the festivities. More fun events can be found across the Visit Knoxville Event calendar.
All events are on Friday, March 17, unless otherwise stated.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Hall of Fame Drive and Howard Baker Jr. Avenue. The parade will then descend Gay Street and end at Depot Avenue. This year’s grand marshal is comedienne Leanne Morgan, who was scheduled to take on the role in the 2020 parade before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Creekside Food Truck Park is hosting a weekend celebration that will include live music, Irish food and drink specials at its permanent restaurant. local jazz band Cindi Alpert and the Groove will perform on Friday night, and some of Knoxville’s major food trucks, such as CJs Tacos and Knox Bodegas, will also be in attendance.
The location offers indoor and outdoor seating. It also accepts pets.
The Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday night at 7:35 p.m. at the Civic Coliseum. There will be a pre-match beer garden, as well as a variety of themed activities. Tickets can be purchased through Ticket master.
crawl with us takes the guesswork out of vacation outings by coordinating pub crawls across the United States. The system is simple: participants buy vouchers that give them access to all sorts of promotions at participating bars, including discounted food and drink. This month’s crawl will take revelers to some of Knoxville’s best nightlife spots, including the Tommy Trents Sports Saloon and the Preservation Pub.
For more information visit Crawls Eventbrite page. Those interested can win up to two free tickets by inviting friends via Facebook.
The East Tennessee Kidney Foundation (ETKF) is hosting a day-long celebration at the Worlds Fair Park Performance Lawn. The festival features traditional Irish crafts, sweets and live music, as well as a variety of other fun activities for the whole family. The event is always looking for volunteers, and those interested can register via Volunteer in East Tennessee.
There will also be a charity race taking place alongside the festival, which will include a 6km walk and a 1-mile walk. Participants have the option of participating in the events in person or virtually. Money raised from this run goes to the ETKF, which provides affordable treatment and improves the lives of local patients with kidney disease.
