Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar of 1980s Nukkad fame dies at 71

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his role in the 1980s classic Nukkad, has died aged 71. He died in a hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multiple organ failure. Sameer was admitted to MM Hospital in Borivali on the outskirts of Mumbai on Tuesday morning after experiencing breathing problems.

The actor was recently seen in the Prime Video series “Farzi”.

News of the actor’s disappearance was confirmed by his brother Ganesh. He informed that Sameer passed away due to multiple organ failure on Wednesday.

According to Ganesh, “He had breathing problems yesterday morning, we called the doctor at home and he asked to be admitted. So we took him to the hospital and he was admitted to intensive care. He then had several organ failures and today at 4.30am he passed away.”

The actor’s last rites were conducted at a crematorium in Borivali in the presence of his family and some friends from the time of Sameer Khakhar in the Gujarati theatre.

After hearing the unfortunate news, filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid a heartfelt tribute.

“For some reason I was nicknamed Khopdi in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends back then still call me Khopdi. But I guess it’s time to say goodbye to the OG. Goodbye Sameer Khakhar. Thanks for the memories,” he wrote.

Earlier in 2021, Khakhar made headlines after a tweet from a film journalist, informing people in the industry that the actor was looking for work, caught the attention of industry colleagues. such as Satish Shah and Gulshan Devaiah.

Everyone is looking for work and so am I. And by looking for work, I mean approaching and applying for a job. In the case of actors, it’s a daily exercise with every movie or show. But I’m a bad salesman,” the actor told PTI in January 2021. “I hope people who know me will offer me work. I would like to work until my last breath. I want to entertain people all my life, I’m not tired yet,” he added.

His claim to fame may have been playing the drunken Khopdi in Kundan Shah and Saeed Akhtar Mirza’s “Nukkad,” but the actor didn’t like to be stereotyped.

Sameer Khakhar’s career spanned nearly four decades.

He became famous thanks to his roles in the TV shows “Nukkad” and “Circus”.

He was also featured in ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’ and ‘Adaalat’.

He has played pivotal roles in movies including “Hasee Toh Phasee”, “Jai Ho”, “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi”.

(With agency contributions)