Brendan Frasers wins Best Actor for The Whale: Fatphobia at Its Worst

Going into this year’s Oscars, I had a bad feeling that Academy voters would give Best Actor to Brendan Fraser. Fraser was nominated for The whale, a film that many critics called a deeply harmful portrayal of a fat person. When he finally won the prize, the whole room rose to congratulate him. As I watched at home, I looked around at the on-screen audience and saw a sea of ​​skinny people who probably have no idea what it’s like to vigorously applaud a non-fat actor for portraying the thing that scares and disgusts so many people the most in this world: a fat person.

Apparently no matter how many fat people tell Hollywood how degrading is to put thin actors in fat suits. The industry simply can’t and never will make the connection, because being thin is part of the job description for actors and other image-driven celebrities. The Oscars took place in a room in which a significant number of participants are likely take Ozempic or subscribe to a wellness trend that’s actually just a fad diet in disguise, in order to shed pounds they don’t really need to lose.

The goal of this endless weight loss effort is not health 126 photos from Vanity Fair’s Oscars party, the vast majority of celebrities are impossibly thin, which could also be said of almost every presenter at the Oscars on Sunday night. It was clear to me that the image that Hollywood continues to project is a fantasy that has nothing to do with the contemporary United States, where the average woman wears a size 14-16.

So, of course, it’s the same electorate that gave Fraser the industry’s biggest award, all for donning a fat suit and portraying a pitiful caricature of a fat person.

I’ll be blunt in saying that I haven’t really seen The whale, and I don’t intend to. I made this decision in the fall, when the reviews started coming out after its film festival premieres in Venice and Toronto. My decision to ignore it wasn’t just about Fraser donning a fat suit in order to portray Charlie, a dying, divorced, 600-pound English teacher. It’s also that it was written and directed by original playwright and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter, who said he “self-medication with food as a young man (which is not the same as identifying as fat), and thin director Darren Aronofsky.

Additionally, reviewers discussed graphic binge-eating scenes that seemed triggering to me, not because I have experience with an eating disorder, but because Charlie apparently wanted to eat himself to death.

From what I gleaned at the start, The whale fell into the trappings of classic trauma porn: a fat person who hates himself and punishes himself again and again. As someone who worked hard to counter my own anti-fat biases and adopted the word fat to describe myself, I didn’t want to be part of it.

Roxane Gays review of the film last december only validated my decision. She wrote that she cried for most of the film, not out of empathy for Frasers’ character, but because it was painful to see how utterly sloppy the writing and directing was. It was abundantly clear that Mr. Hunter and Mr. Aronofsky saw being overweight as the ultimate human failure, something despicable, to be avoided at all costs. Gay also correctly predicted that Fraser would be hailed as brave by his peers for being willing to embody so many people’s worst fears.

I saw a lot of people tweeting during the ceremony that even though they might have wished it was for a different, less controversial rolethey were happy for Frasers win. I have nothing against the actor, but I couldn’t disagree more: that Fraser played the so-called morbidly obese Charlie is precisely the winning point. It matters that Fraser won the Oscar for a role that Lindy West, the fat-positive author of the memoir Acute (which was turned into a groundbreaking Hulu show a few years ago), recently described like a fat misery fantasy, a confirmation that we are inflicting this on ourselves.

Three years ago I published a feature in the Los Angeles Time propose a version of the Bechdel test for fat portrayal on television. It wasn’t enough to write big characters in screenplays and cast big actors in leading roles, I said; it was important that their stories didn’t revolve around their weight or their desire not to be fat. I naively assumed that the fat suits worn by thin actors portrayed by the Fat Monica gags Friends and the character of Gwyneth Paltrows in Shallow hallhad gone out of fashion, praising shows featuring fat women as protagonists, like Acute And Orange is the new black.

In 2023, I no longer feel so optimistic about the industry’s progress on the issue of diverse body representation. I’ve seen plenty of examples of skinny actors donning fat suits in recent years, mostly to portray real-life fat people. These include Sarah Paulson (as Linda Tripp), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey), Rene Zellweger (Pam Hupp) and Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker). Earlier this year photos were released revealing that action star and martial artist Scott Adkins (an incredibly fit man) would be portraying a big character in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Like a a big Twitter activist recently noted, a key difference between characters like Fat Monica of decades past and current trends in Hollywood is that big suits were played for laughs back in the day. Now, A-list dramatic actors wear big suits to garner critical acclaim and win precisely the kind of awards that Fraser just won. His victory sends the message to his peers that this trend is not just acceptable, but good for your career. All of the media surrounding Frasers’ role framed it as a huge comeback, after all.

This celebratory tale and the resurgence of big costumes not only takes work away from big actors, it treats big bodies like a prophet, why The whale also won the award for best makeup and hairstyle this year. More importantly, casting Fraser in a role that misrepresents fat people as miserable and disgusting, as shown by the monster, only amplifies the pervasive anti-fat prejudice circulating in our society.

I felt a similar phenomenon at play in the Netflix movie last December Mathilde the musical, which was nominated for Best British Film at last month’s BAFTA awards. I walked into the movie expecting to be irritated by the big costume Emma Thompson wears as Miss Trunchbull, a bizarre get-up that seemed to enlarge her breasts far more than any other part of her body. But what I found deeply disheartening was that one of the child actors (Charlie Hodson-Prior) also donned a prosthetic belly to play the character of Bruce Bogtrotter.

Not only was a portly child not cast in the role (unlike the 1996 film version of Matilda), with the producers choosing to attach a fairly obvious fake belly to Hodson, but there’s a stage in which he eats an entire three-tiered chocolate cake in order to get the best of the baddie Miss Trunchbull (Thompson) it is, like Charlie’s in The whale, a bizarre depiction of a fat person. Apparently the cake scene comes from the original Roald Dahl novel, but the writers make adaptive choices all the time in order to make older stories more inclusive and/or avoid reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

As Mathilde the musical, The whale is doubly harmful, both in its casting (with the decision to use a fat costume) and in the story it tells about the fat ones. The tendency for thin actors to don thick suits in exchange for Academy Award nominations for Brendan Fraser and Viola Davis, and Emmy for Sarah Paulson dehumanizes fat people by reducing us to our body size and magnifying that aspect of us.

But more than that, Hollywood, a place where thinness is valued above all else, still seems incapable of creating fat characters who don’t perpetuate pernicious myths about our bodies. As a big activist Aubrey Gordon writes in her new book, which debunks the myths about fat people, thinness is not only a question of health, beauty or happiness. It is a cultural structure of power and domination.

To reward stories like The whale and the non-fat actors who star in them while wearing fat suits is to give carte blanche to their thin creators to continue to distort the reality of our lives, painting us as irrevocably broken or one-dimensional. When you see big eaters on screen, like in The whale, Mathilde the musicalor something as well considered Precious, fatphobic stereotypes such as the idea that all fat people are unhealthy, don’t exercise, and are obsessed with food or have an unhealthy relationship with food. And as Gordon documents in his book, the anti-fat bias is far more harmful to fat people than being fat.

The solution seems obvious to me: fat people need the power and possibility to create their own stories, based on the experience of living in a fat body, and the ability to choose actors who reflect our body diversity. We no longer need traumatic porn written or performed by skinny people, projecting their worst fears of looking like us on page and screen, then congratulating themselves for deigning to portray us.

Quite simply, The whaleand Frasers win is a parody for fat people.