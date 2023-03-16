» NipperFest back with headliners Jocelyn & Chris





The NipperFest Music & Arts festival returns to Schenectady on Saturday July 22, with headliners Jocelyn & Chris performing alongside over a dozen other local artists. Performances will take place throughout the day on two stages at Music Haven. We were so excited to bring NipperFest back to Music Haven, or as I prefer to call it, Music Heaven! said Jim Gilbert, publisher of Nippertown, which organizes the festival. This year’s lineup highlights the seemingly endless amount of talent we have right here in our backyard and now we can’t wait to announce this incredible lineup for our second festival. The lineup features many up-and-coming local bands, including Precious Metals, Brule County Bad Boys, The Sugar Hold, Hold On Honeys, E-Block, Carolyn Shapiro, Jimi W, Margo Macero, ShortWave RadioBand, Lucas Garrett and Camtron5000. complete the initial lineup for NipperFest 2023. More artists will be announced soon, including this year’s winner of Capital Regions’ annual March Music Madness tournament, featured on Nippertown.com. Headliners Jocelyn & Chris, along with their band, scored five consecutive commercial radio singles in the Billboard AAA Top 40, took two records to No. 1 on the Relix Jambands Top 30, and appeared nationally on NBC’s Today Show. The Fort Plain siblings and natives, both Harvard University graduates, have recorded eight albums and perform from coast to coast. Beyond the music, there will be local food trucks and an art pavilion, with local artists and other creative vendors setting up shop. There will also be a children’s station. Last year, the inaugural NipperFest welcomed over 2,500 local music fans and featured headliners from The Figgs, Super 400, Sirsy and Sawyer Fredericks. For more information, visit nippertown.com. GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2023/03/15/nipperfest-to-return-with-headliners-jocelyn-chris/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related