Sameer Khakhar death news: Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar of ‘Nukkad’ fame dies at 71





Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for portraying the role of Khopdi in the hit 80s TV series ‘Nukkad’, died Wednesday morning at the age of 71. According to reports, the actor – who starred in a number of movies and TV shows, died of multiple organ failure in a hospital in Mumbai. The late actor’s younger brother Ganesh Khakhar has said he was taken to MM Hospital in Borivali, Mumbai after complaining of breathing problems. Talk to the news agency PTI, Ganesh said the actor lost consciousness after struggling to breathe. The doctor, who came to see him at home, recommended that he be admitted to hospital. The ‘Nukkad’ star was rushed to the intensive care unit but collapsed after suffering multiple organ failure. “He had breathing problems since yesterday and later he fell unconscious, so we called the doctor at home and he asked us to hospitalize him. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of hospital MM. Slowly and gradually he suffered from multiple organ failure, he was unconscious and then he collapsed. He passed away at 4.30 a.m. today,” Ganesh told PTI. Agencies Sameer Khakhar as Khopdi in ‘Nukkad’. Khakhar’s last rites will take place at a crematorium in Borivali on Wednesday. Director Hansal Mehta recalled his college days and said his close friends kept calling him Khopdi after the iconic character Khakhar. “For some reason I was nicknamed Khopdi in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends back then still call me Khopdi. But I guess it’s time to say goodbye to the OG. Goodbye Sameer Khakhar. Thanks for the memories,” he wrote. For some reason I was nicknamed Khopdi in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends at https://t.co/YJqOmKvJAV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) 1678856859000 Entertainment industry trend watcher Pavan Jha took to Twitter to share a throwback video “Nukkad”, featuring Khakhar as Khodi. “He was such a cute and strong memory from the growing up years, in the golden 80s era of Dooradarshan, especially when Khodi in Nukkad, became a household name. ‘Pushpak’ was another favorite memory. Unfortunately, he was typed,” he wrote. . Sameer Khakhar – #RIPHe was such a cute and strong memory of the growing up years, in the golden era of the 80s from https://t.co/zM0Ss9JcRV —Pavan Jha (@p1j) 1678859524000 The late actor was also part of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s TV series “Circus” in 1989. He played the role of Chintamani in the TV show. Khakhar’s notable work also includes the popular 1994 sitcom “Shrimaan Shrimati”, in which he starred as director Toto. The DD Metro TV show featured Rakesh Bedi, Jatin Kanakia, Reema Lagoo and Archana Puran Singh in key roles. His filmography includes films like “Pushpak” by Kamal Haasan (1987), “Parinda” (1989) directed by Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, “Dilwale” by Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty (1994), “Jai Ho” by Salman Khan (2014) ), “Hasee Toh Phasee” by Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra (2014), director Sudhir Mishra’s “Serious Men” (2020). Director Vikas Bahl’s “Sunflower” web series marks Khakhar’s OTT debut. Sameer Khakhar is survived by his wife.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/veteran-actor-sameer-khakhar-of-nukkad-fame-passes-away-at-71/articleshow/98649373.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related