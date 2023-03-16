Brooke Shields reveals sexual assault by Hollywood executive





Brooke Shields’ new documentary ‘Pretty Baby’ has made headlines at the Sundance Film Festival due to its revelation that she was sexually assaulted in her twenties. In a new interview with people magazineShields revealed that it was a powerful Hollywood executive who assaulted her more than 30 years ago. “It took me a long time to process it,” Shields said. “I’m angrier now than I could have been back then. If you’re scared, you rightly are. These are scary situations. They don’t have to be violent to be scary. Shields said she never went public with the sexual assault before the documentary because she thought “no one would believe me”, adding, “People didn’t believe those stories at the time. I thought I would never work again. The sexual assault happened at “the lowest point of my career,” Shields said. She had recently graduated from Princeton University and booked a meeting with a Hollywood executive. The meeting took the form of a business dinner. “I thought I was going to get a movie, a job,” Shields said. The dinner ended with the Hollywood executive dragging her back to his hotel room, where he assaulted her. Shields added: “I didn’t fight. I just froze,” and said she blamed herself for the assault afterwards. “I kept saying, ‘I shouldn’t have done that. Why did I go up with him? I shouldn’t have had that drink at dinner,'” Shields said. to disassociate because at that point it was old fashioned,” she recalled. “And because it was a fight or flight type of choice. Fight was not an option, so you just leave your body. ‘You’re not there. That didn’t happen. In his two-part documentary, which Variety Called “fascinating” and “accomplished” in her rave review from Sundance, Shields speaks for the first time about her early experiences in Hollywood. The film traces his rise as a child advertising model until his sexualization in the cinema, from the age of 12, in “Pretty Baby” (1978), then at 15, in “The Blue Lagoon” (1980). The documentary is directed by Lana Wilson, best known for her Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana.” “Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby” debuts April 3 on Hulu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/brooke-shields-sexual-assault-hollywood-executive-1235555278/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related