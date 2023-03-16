‘Book of Mormon’ brings wickedly funny religious satire back to Fisher Theater – Macomb Daily





After a dozen years since it opened on Broadway and a few national tours, “The Book of Mormon” isn’t as shocking as it once was. But it’s still a hell of a good time. The nine-time Tony Award-winning religious satire written by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone with composer Robert Lopez – at the Fisher Theater in Detroit until Sunday, March 19 – certainly hasn’t lost its appeal. biting over time. The show’s razor-sharp stings on spiritual piety are always bold and jaw-dropping – Google the translation for “Hasa Diga Eebowai” – but wickedly funny. And all inclusive to boot. If you drank a shot every time an F-bomb dropped, you’d be huddled halfway through the first act. And rest assured that you will never look at amphibians the same way again after seeing this spectacle. But at this point, “The Book of Mormon,” which follows young missionaries as they attempt to convert a small Ugandan village to the faith of Joseph Smith, has worked its way into the cultural fabric. What once stunned and even offended is now comfortable – still edgy, but totally acceptable, perhaps in part because of the deeper nastiness found on social media every day. Even those seeing “Mormon” for the first time probably know what they’re getting into and check their sensitivities at the door. It may not turn everyone away from the chosen version of the Bible, but “Mormon” lightens the burden of all faith. Now it’s all down to the quality of the show – and it’s certainly in good hands with the current touring company. The “Mormon” leads are crucial, of course, and Sam Nackman (Elder Arnold Cunningham) and Sam McLellan (Elder Price) are the odd, endearing couple on the show. Nackman’s role is to steal the stage and he does just that with a range of vocal tones and facial reactions and tight comedic timing, throwing a bit of Julia Sweeney’s androgynous Pat O’Neill Riley persona into his portrait. As the story’s ultimate hero (NOT a spoiler 12 years later), Nackman makes his Arnold relatable and even grounded, implying overkill without compromising character integrity – a tricky feat even in a show designed to push and push a big deal. McLellan, too, is cleverly understated for what his role could be; his Elder Price isn’t as egotistical as some of his predecessors have played him, and a subtle twist that reminds us that the character is, in fact, young, naive, and misinformed, especially in the brutal environment he’s been in been affected. McLellan also nails his signature number, “I Believe,” with jaw-dropping enthusiasm. And then there’s a cast of actors who clearly understand and embrace the theatrical circus that makes “Mormon” so special. The big centerpieces – “Hello”, “Making Things Up Again”, “Spooky Mormon Hell Dream”, “Joseph Smith American Moses” – are delivered with exuberant joy, with almost too many riffs and twists, both visual and lyrics, to catch in real time. No one is holding back, and even the quieter moments flow well into the next onslaught of loud sends. This energy is what allows “Mormon” to age well, and better than some of its heritage peers. Religious parody, especially a good and even insightful one like this, will always stand, and “Mormon’s” wit and fearless attack will maintain its credibility in conveying that message. “The Book of Mormon” runs through Sunday, March 19 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. $50 and up. 313-872-1000 or broadwayindetroit.com.

