



GRAND FORKS The Empire Arts Center is hosting the Tom Brosseau & Friends benefit concert, with special guest John C. Reilly, in support of the children’s museum project here. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on March 26. Terry Dullum, award-winning journalist and popular comedian, will act as emcee. A reception, with drinks and dessert, will follow the concert. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Exploration Center, also known as the Children’s Museum, which is proposed to be built in southern Grand Forks. Alongside Prairie Public folk singer and radio host Brosseau, the concert will feature Reilly, an actor who has starred in numerous Hollywood films; as well as local musicians The Waddington Brothers, John Lardinois, Bob Cary, Heidi Gluck and Tarama Bertram. Tickets for the Tom Brosseau and Friends benefit concert are $50; they can be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/gfchildrensmuseum or by calling (801) 548-3884. Brosseau, folk singer and songwriter, has toured Japan, Canada, Portugal, Iceland and Australia. He performed in bars, backyards, great halls, subways, theaters and retirement communities, and exchanged songs and poetry with many talented artists, including Susan Orlean, Ramblin Jack Elliott, Patrick Marber, Bonnie Raitt and the late Sam Hinton. Reilly, a film and stage actor, made his acting debut in Casualties of War in 1989 and is one of many actors whose career was launched by Brian De Palma. He appeared in more than 50 films, including three films in 2002, each of which was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, according to a press release about the series. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Chicago and a Grammy Award for the song Walk Hard, which he performed in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. The Waddington Brothers spent many years touring the United States and Canada, performing gospel music. As teenagers, they performed during the Frozen Fingers Bluegrass Festival in Minot, with their sister Amanda playing bass guitar, according to the statement. Since then, the group has performed at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, and for North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymples’ inaugural ball in 2013, and has been a guest on Dakota Air, the radio show on Prairie Public. Radio, according to the statement. Lardinois developed his love for the violin while playing guitar and pedal steel in honky-tonk bands in the 1980s. He has been recording and conducting the violin competition sound for almost 20 years. Cary, who has extensive ensemble experience, has been performing as a bassist for over 25 years. He has performed with a variety of bands, including rhythm and blues ensembles and rock bands, and provided bass backing for comedians such as Martin Short and the Smothers Brothers, as well as backing vocalist Prudence. Johnson and rock-n-roll legend Bo Diddley, according to the statement. . Gluck, a Canadian-American musician, singer, and songwriter based in Lawrence, Kansas, is a multi-instrumentalist solo artist, band member, producer, and session musician. She has released two EPs, The Only Girl in the Room and Pony Show. She has been a member of several bands, including Margot & the Nuclear So and Sos and Some Girls, and has appeared on recordings for many other artists, including June Panic. Bertram, who taught violin and viola for 18 years, is a violin and viola teacher for the Northern Valley Youth Orchestras and choir director at Sacred Heart Church in East Grand Forks. She performs regularly with the Greater Grand Forks and Bemidji Symphony Orchestras.

Pamela Knudson is a feature and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald. She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the area and health topics. Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.

