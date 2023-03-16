Entertainment
T-Mobile to buy parent Mint Mobile in deal worth up to $1.35 billion
Hellooooo, and welcome to the Wednesday Crunch!
SVB’s new CEO, Tim Mayopoulos, has had a lot to say in the 24 hours since joining the bank on Monday. In a private Zoom meeting organized by SVB for a select number of LPs and investors, he asked customers to return deposits at the establishment, Natasha M reports.
TechCrunch’s top 3
mint acquisition: The big news for today is that T-Mobile is acquiring the parent company of Mint Mobiles, you know, the company that Ryan Reynolds has a stake in in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. Aisha notes that this decision indicates that T-Mobile is looking to strengthen its prepaid offers.
I know you are, but what am I?: Well, if you ask OpenAI Greg Brockman, GPT-4 isn’t perfect, but neither are you, Kyle writing. Ouch.
Talk about the moment: On the back of OpenAI announcing its new model GPT-4Quora announces Poe, its own chatbot offering, which launches subscriptions to let you chat with a GPT-4-powered bot, Ivan reports.
Startups and VCs
There is no shortage of startups trying to put drones to work. There is, however, a long-standing question around the effectiveness of such plans. Drones, especially smaller ones, are impressive pieces of technology, but their functionality is relatively limited. A small quadcopter probably isn’t going to be trimming your trees or walking your dog anytime soon, brian writing. One thing they can do exceptionally well, however, is imagery. Verity raises $32 million as Ikea stores deploy inventory drones.
To celebrate Wednesday, here are some seductive alliterations:
Zero-Based Budgeting: A Proven Framework for Extending the Track
Picture credits: Getty Images
Extending the track in this environment is essential, but stepping back too far in the wrong place can reduce your entire organization’s momentum.
Instead of just cutting the top down a bit, more and more startups are turning to zero-based budgeting, an aggressive tactic where founders come back to Square One “every budget period to verify that all line items are relevant and profitable,” writes FP&A analyst Healy Jones.
“The best founders are looking for a framework to strategically reduce burnout while keeping their startups’ value engines running.”
Big Tech inc.
Today’s Big Tech theme seems like a way to do something easier. The first is GitHub, which has created its own set of guidelines around setting up open source program offices. Paul writes that companies trying to stay on top of open source compliance, security, etc., will soon find it a challenge, hence the emergence of the open source program office as an essential part of the modern company, formalizing what might previously have been a loose collective of employees spanning a myriad of departments and roles.
Next, we move on to Waze. If you have an electric vehicle, you’re going to want to get closer. Ivan reports that Waze has a new feature that shows EV owners where compatible charging points are are on their way.
And we have five more for you:
