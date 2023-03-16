Essentia Water announces partnership with actor and producer Millie Bobby Brown





ARLINGTON, Va.— EssentiaWater, the pioneer of alkaline ionized water in the United States, has announced a new partnership with Emmy-nominated actor and producer Millie Bobby Brown. Millie will be featured in an upcoming episode of Essentia’s ‘Stop for Nothing’ campaign series, which highlights how she balances her many roles both on and off screen by taking a moment to hydrate and refocus. “Growing up in the spotlight was challenging, but also rewarding in ways you might not have expected,” Millie Bobby Brown said. “Playing gave me purpose at a young age, which fueled the strength and resilience I needed to stay true to myself, to this day. That’s why I’m thrilled to be m partner with Essentia to help inspire others to discover their own path to resilience and ultimately the strength to always be themselves relentlessly. Accustomed to success, Millie is known for her breakthrough roles in various critically acclaimed series and films. She is also an accomplished producer and business owner, as the founder of her own line of beauty and skincare products. Essentia and Millie’s shared appreciation for hydration makes them natural partners, especially with many of its products focusing on total body hydration. “While developing my skincare line, I discovered how hydration plays a key role in healthy, glowing skin,” Millie said. “Learning to take better care of my skin, especially after years of heavy makeup on set, has inspired me to help others my age do the same. Something as simple as staying hydrated with Essentia Water can make a huge difference, it all starts from within! Millie recently wrapped production on the final season of her popular streaming series, so her new partnership with Essentia comes as she fearlessly moves on to her next chapter. To celebrate the collaboration, fans can enter to win a year’s supply of Essentia water and get a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of Millie Bobby Brown. The content will give fans insight into Millie’s first day of filming with Essentia, including exclusive tips on her skincare routine, how she stays focused on what’s important, and more. “Millie continues to break down barriers as a young woman in Hollywood, and at Essentia, we believe in celebrating those who are fiercely committed to pursuing their goals,” said Zola Kane, Chief Marketing Officer, Essentia Water. “Millie and Essentia share a passion for resilience and a relentless drive, which Millie has graciously demonstrated since her on-screen debut in 2013. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome her to Essentia Nation.” Essentia’s “Stop for Nothing” series launched in 2022 and highlights how Essentia’s Supercharged Alkaline Ionized Water not only hydrates, but can help promote a sense of renewal to keep your mind and body focused on recovery. achievement of your goals. Campaign films can be viewed on the Essentia YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/essentiawater. About Essentia Sub, LLC

The first alkaline ionized water bottle offered in the United States, Essentia’s philosophy is that a better you starts with better water. Based in Bothell, WA, Essentia Sub, LLC launched Ionized Alkaline Water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is distributed in over 100,000 retailers across the United States and is the #1 alkaline water brand and #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel*. To learn more about Essentia, visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. *Based on national sales data (SPINS/IRI/WFM L52 WKS). Period ending 7/8/22. For more information:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essentia-water-announces-partnership-with-actor–producer-millie-bobby-brown-301764799.html?tc=eml_cleartime

