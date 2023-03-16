Entertainment
Stage actor Weygandt will give a seminar on March 31st at CCSVI Shaw Local
Gene Weygandt vividly remembers the advice he received from his theater teachers and theater people.
You should not attempt this. You’re not good at this. You are really bad. Do not do that. You can’t do this, we promise.
The Ottawa native can laugh about it now. On the one hand, he made sure Weygandt had multiple TV, stage and big-screen credits and he knows the naysayers were only trying to be helpful.
There were a lot of us that they wanted to protect from injury, Weygandt said. It was an effort to protect people from difficulty.
Weygandt will discuss all of this and more when he takes the stage at Illinois Valley Community College for an Inside the Actors Studio-inspired seminar.
An Evening with Gene Weygandt will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the IVCC Theater. Free entry. Weygandt, a CCSVI alumnus, will participate in a one-on-one interview with CCSVI director/choreographer Don Grant Zellmer, and then take questions from the audience.
If you really think you can do it, don’t let others tell you what you can or can’t do.
Weigandt gene
Weygandt plans to set a more encouraging tone for CCSVI participants than his coaches and teachers have provided for him and his fellow students.
If you really think you can do it, don’t let others tell you what you can or can’t do, Weygandt said, although he cautioned that thick skin is helpful.
You have to have some belief in your ability to do it and you have to have some need to do this thing that is really terrifying for normal human beings to stand in front of 3,000 people to sing or whatever.
Nevertheless, Weygandt will make students realize the need to persevere, as success rarely happens overnight. It was certainly not the case for him.
The 1968 Ottawa high school graduate discovered his love of theater at CCSVI, where one of his happiest experiences was playing Brigadoon during a blackout. The show only continued after an outdoor stage was erected and a handyman shone the headlights of his tractors at the actors.
After trying his hand as a high school English and speech and language teacher A Really Hard Job, he recalled that Weygandt tried his hand at summer productions and small ties where he performed for change, and sometimes much less.
But over a long and sometimes interrupted career, Weygandt has an impressive list of credits. He had memorable roles in The Birdcage and The Babe. (In the latter, he played the father of the child for whom Babe Ruth made the famous Called Shot.) On television, he appeared in Chicago Fire and Empire. Stage credits? This list is quite long.
Like most Americans, Weygandt weathered the novel coronavirus pandemic, though COVID-19 brought an unexpected benefit: He was able to return to his roots.
As Weygandt explained, infection controls forced producers to hold Zoom auditions and allowed him to try out parts from the comfort of home. While looking for properties farther from Chicago’s theater district, Weygandt was drawn to Ottawa and relishes the opportunity to watch pirate sports in the local bleachers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shawlocal.com/bureau-county-republican/news/local/2023/03/15/stage-screen-actor-weygandt-to-give-seminar-march-31-at-ivcc/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Watch: New Pentagon video shows Russian fighter jet hitting US drone
- Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi asks SAT to challenge Sebi’s restraining order
- Anastasia Potapova: Russian tennis player ‘formally warned’ by WTA for wearing Moscow football shirt
- Halle Berry, 56, shows off toned legs in a sheer black mini dress
- Google, Pfizer, Chobani and Other Leading Companies Pledge to Pair Afghan Refugees and Veterans as Mentors
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses Kiev’s peace plan in phone calls with US and Chinese counterparts
- Bellingham Chuckanut 50k Runner raises money for animal earthquake victims
- Princess Diana’s posthumous insult to Donald Trump will leave you speechless
- Boris Johnson re-selected for Uxbridge seat
- Cat Stevens back this summer with a new album – Macomb Daily
- Football practice report: March 16
- Haute Tequila Brand 21 Seeds is the drink of choice for fashion scenes