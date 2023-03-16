Gene Weygandt vividly remembers the advice he received from his theater teachers and theater people.

You should not attempt this. You’re not good at this. You are really bad. Do not do that. You can’t do this, we promise.

The Ottawa native can laugh about it now. On the one hand, he made sure Weygandt had multiple TV, stage and big-screen credits and he knows the naysayers were only trying to be helpful.

There were a lot of us that they wanted to protect from injury, Weygandt said. It was an effort to protect people from difficulty.

Weygandt will discuss all of this and more when he takes the stage at Illinois Valley Community College for an Inside the Actors Studio-inspired seminar.

An Evening with Gene Weygandt will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at the IVCC Theater. Free entry. Weygandt, a CCSVI alumnus, will participate in a one-on-one interview with CCSVI director/choreographer Don Grant Zellmer, and then take questions from the audience.

Weygandt plans to set a more encouraging tone for CCSVI participants than his coaches and teachers have provided for him and his fellow students.

If you really think you can do it, don’t let others tell you what you can or can’t do, Weygandt said, although he cautioned that thick skin is helpful.

You have to have some belief in your ability to do it and you have to have some need to do this thing that is really terrifying for normal human beings to stand in front of 3,000 people to sing or whatever.

Nevertheless, Weygandt will make students realize the need to persevere, as success rarely happens overnight. It was certainly not the case for him.

The 1968 Ottawa high school graduate discovered his love of theater at CCSVI, where one of his happiest experiences was playing Brigadoon during a blackout. The show only continued after an outdoor stage was erected and a handyman shone the headlights of his tractors at the actors.

After trying his hand as a high school English and speech and language teacher A Really Hard Job, he recalled that Weygandt tried his hand at summer productions and small ties where he performed for change, and sometimes much less.

But over a long and sometimes interrupted career, Weygandt has an impressive list of credits. He had memorable roles in The Birdcage and The Babe. (In the latter, he played the father of the child for whom Babe Ruth made the famous Called Shot.) On television, he appeared in Chicago Fire and Empire. Stage credits? This list is quite long.

Like most Americans, Weygandt weathered the novel coronavirus pandemic, though COVID-19 brought an unexpected benefit: He was able to return to his roots.

As Weygandt explained, infection controls forced producers to hold Zoom auditions and allowed him to try out parts from the comfort of home. While looking for properties farther from Chicago’s theater district, Weygandt was drawn to Ottawa and relishes the opportunity to watch pirate sports in the local bleachers.