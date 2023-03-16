Entertainment
Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande Make Profits at Young Hollywood House Flippers – The Hollywood Reporter
While Ellen DeGeneres is the undisputed grande dame of celebrity real estate portfolios, buying and flipping pedigree properties at a staggering rate, a new generation of home-visiting celebrities is following her lead.
“Right now, there are so many great things about being an entrepreneur, being good at business, being financially savvy,” says Heather T. Roy of Heather and Learka at Douglas Elliman. “Being involved in real estate is seen as all of those things.”
Southern California’s favorable markets mean sellers can often turn a profit remarkably quickly.
“From an investment perspective, Los Angeles generally appreciates the fastest. If you buy right, you can get equity or make a profit by holding a property for just a few years,” says Carl Gambin of Compass. “Whereas depending on what you buy in New York, it could take upwards of five years to gain incredible value. You have to hold on longer. (Although things could change if the Los Angeles market moves from its lackluster state current situation, caused by high interest rates, to a significant decline.)
“A lot of the entertainment clients we work with buy and sell homes quickly because their lives change so often,” Gambino adds. “I see the highest turnover in Los Angeles. I just think because it’s a younger city than New York, it’s more entertainment-based. There are people who earn very quickly money in the entertainment business, and they’re getting better.
In 2021, Gambino customers Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner flipped a house in Encino to DJ Zedd for $15.2 million less than two years after buying it for $14.1 million; and in September, Naomi Osaka sold a home in Beverly Hills for $8.7 millionaccording dirt.com; she paid $6.9 million three years earlier.
Other recent fast fins include Sofia Richie and Music Director Elliot Grainge (they bought a house in Beverly Hills for $17 million and sold it 10 months later for $21.8 million), Ashley Tisdale (she paid $4.2 million for a pad in Hollywood Hills in 2021 and sold it less than two years later to singer Madison Beer for $5.9 million) and Ariana Grande (she sold a house in Montecito to Michael Kives of K5 Global for $9.1 million after paying $6.8 million two years earlier).
Tomer Friedman – the long-time Kardashian family real estate agent, also known for buy and sell houses at a clip – says many entertainment customers think about a potential sale early in the buying process. “The business leader is with us on our tour, and we’re not just talking about usability and usefulness in terms of customer love, but, ‘Are we going to be able to sell this in one, two , three, four, five years?’ And, ‘Are we going to have a return on investment once the designer is done and costs anything?’ “And the truth is, most of the time it’s yes, because the owner’s name is prominent and people want to buy their properties.”
As Emile Hartoonian the agency notes, building a real estate portfolio is a smart investment for celebrities. “Whether they’re actors, whether they’re music celebrities or whatever, they have windows [in their careers],” he says. “The job of the entrepreneur is really to create that stream of wealth that protects the income that he’s earned and to make it work for him in the years to come when he’s not earning not as much.One of the biggest vehicles for that has been real estate.
Roy also believes that people in the entertainment industry find real estate investing to be right for them. “Flipping is a production,” she says. “These are people used to productions. They are used to there being a large financial component or a large time component. A lot of things go wrong, all of that.
The creativity component is also essential. “I think, honestly, it’s an artistic outlet,” Fridman says, “and then they also happen to make a fortune when they sell them.” In years past, adds Fridman, new buyers would hire a designer “and then you [the new homeowner] you went on your road, then you went home, and the house was made for you. When I was a kid, it was like that. Now these people love the process. They like to be involved. I mean, I have clients who fly off with their designer to the Paris flea market and they choose the fixtures because they want vintage. They love the process. They adore him.”
And, agents note that many stars have much easier access to coveted designers and architects such as Waldo Fernandez, Kelly Wearstler, Michael S. Smith, Vincent Van Duysen and Barbara Bestor, whose touch is almost guaranteed to increase a home’s resale value. “Once the designer has set up X amount of money, it exponentially increases the value of homes,” says Fridman.
The increase in real estate coverage has also made high-end flipping a more lucrative operation. “[Look at] dirt.comthese guys are like TMZ“, Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland says of the celebrity real estate news site. (Dirt Is owned by THR parent company PMC.) “They’re able to sniff out and uncover celebrity buys and sells more than ever before.”
This has made buying and selling houses for profit increasingly fashionable among younger members of the entertainment industry trying to gain recognition. “Social media and the ubiquity of media in general have been the lightest on this. Because when we started, Diane Keaton had an incredible reputation. She redid these houses, Spanish in particular, and they were magnificent,” says Learka Bosnak, Roy’s partner at Douglas Elliman. “The best agents were aware [star flippers like Keaton]. And then savvy buyers found out. But now, if you have the equivalent of someone like that, it’s all over the world.
Fridman also notes that shelter publications like Architectural Summary increased their coverage of stars’ homes. “As soon as I see a celebrity on the cover of Architectural Summary [speaking] of the amazing work they’ve done with their home, it’s listed within the month,” he says. “It’s so funny. It’s literally the precursor to him getting on the list.
Tisdale’s house was presented by Architectural Summary six months before its sale, and Miley Cyrus And Vanessa Hudgens knocked down the houses after also being spotlighted in the post. Cyrus sold a house in Hidden Hills which she bought for $4.9 million in 2020 for $7.2 million in April 2021, and Hudgens knocked down a house in Los Feliz which she bought for $4.9 million in December 2018 for $6.7 million in March 2022 after working with designer Jake Arnold on a redesign.
Agents agree that advertising can increase the price and cachet of a property. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a billionaire, or a celebrity, or a singer, or a businessman, you always want to have that ‘I bought XYZ’s house.’ case,” says Fridman, who in 2020 sold a home in Calabasas, Calif., for client Khloé Kardashian for $15.5 million. The then-record price for the city was more than double the $7.2 million dollars she had paid six years earlier.
Bosnak agrees. “What you do when you make a real estate decision is accumulate all the pros and cons,” she says. “And it’s a big rock on the pro side because it’s really hard to argue with, ‘A celebrity bought this, then I bought it and kept it looking great too.’ Now why wouldn’t you want to buy it?”
Surprisingly perhaps, agents THR spoke with said most of their clients actually live for a while in the homes they flip. But for most of them, the move is far less stressful than for the average Angeleno. “It’s not them who move!” says Hartoonian. “If someone were to pack up all my things and organize them in a T and put them in a new place and organize them in a perfect way so that I know where everything is, and I like the way it looks, then everything I do is to sleep in a new room.
In fact, for top-tier fins, profits and production are a matter of science. “It’s like a military operation,” Fridman says. “You have assistants, a business manager, staff. When you see it, it’s like a beautifully orchestrated chaotic ballet.
A version of this story first appeared in the March 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
