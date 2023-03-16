Exclusive – Manav Gohil: I would love to grow as an actor but for me it’s about acting, not movies or OTT







Life has been rather hectic for you. How do you handle this?



Living in Mumbai and being in the industry I work in is the only option available to me. I’m so used to this life that if it were anything less than that, I would feel immense unease.

Also, yes, I’m aware that health comes first, so while keeping that a priority, I make sure that I do my best to keep myself and my family safe and enjoying this ride.

We hear coming what you may never miss your early mornings and especially your workouts, isn't it difficult?



Early mornings have been part of me since I was a child. My father always made me aware of the importance of living early in the morning. It is the most effective hour and it has helped me witness my growth as a person personally and professionally. I realized that what I can accomplish in the first half of the day is immense. As for my training, that's something I swear. I train, I play football and I swim. It's my time for me so it's the most important for me. Staying in shape is an addiction. Is shooting 24 hours a day exhausting?



Shooting 24 hours a day is exhausting, but what’s more tiring is when you’re not an actor, you’re used to the drudgery, it’s about creating something and I love it . What gets the better of you is when there are glitches and the hours of waiting when it happens. Filming as a whole is not an easy task because you have to take care of your face and your skin and all that, but once an actor, always an actor and I like that. How do you manage family time given that your daughter has to complain?



Oh yes she complains but I make sure twice a year to take a break with my close or distant family for a few days. These are extremely important days for a father and daughter, so every time I go I make sure to enjoy all the family time. In fact, even when I’m packing, I make sure to rush over to her. I have to hand it to Shweta though for handling that part of my life so well. But yes, my family time is very important to me.

Are we seeing you soon in movies or in an OTT? Yes sure why am I still not burnt the other day I was watching a movie with Shweta who had such a great performance that he charged me everything. So yes, I would like to grow as an actor. For me, it’s about acting, not movies or OTT. I love good scripts on any platform. I would most definitely like to take great scripts. A word to your fans and your public who have once again accepted you so well.



I am indebted to my family. The love never stops flowing and I can’t be thankful enough. Please keep coming cause this is fuel for my fire.

