Hollywood attacks Henry Cavill, steals his projects because he doesn’t match their narrative, says YouTuber Melonie Mac: ‘They emasculate male characters at every opportunity they get’

Henry Cavill’s presence in Hollywood over the past decade and a half has not simply been in his capacity as an actor, but as a devoted reader of high fantasy fiction and avid video game enthusiast. His nerd status has been a well-informed factoid when it comes to the industry and the public and people love him all the more for it. But today’s popular culture demography is apparently obsessed with dragging Cavill into every nonsensical and mundane conversation, speculation, debate or rumor you can get your hands on, so long as he can add more fuel to the fire by involving his passion for the gaming industry.

In a case reflecting the same, YouTuber Melonie Mac kind of drew a parallel between the rise of Hollywood and the reactions produced following Henry Cavill’s exit from the witcherwrapping up his arguments in one of the wildest claims to come out of the current debate around Cavill.

YouTuber Says Henry Cavill Doesn’t Fit Hollywood’s Narrative

Of course, Henry Cavill walked the plank with Netflix the witcherand was caught as an unwitting (and inadvertent) supporter in the crossfire between The Rock and the DC/WB drama, but he was never humiliated or overlooked by the industry in his alleged pursuit of nonconforming men. Instead, Cavill’s love of video games, the nerd community, and fantasy literature set him apart, one of the main reasons he was so perfect for The witcher.

Creative disagreements on set later contributed to the falling out between the show’s producers and their leading man. However, an argument made by YouTuber Melonie Mac helps paint the situation in a very different (and somewhat convoluted) light:

“I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again, Henry Cavill is everything awake Hollywood hates, but luckily he’s also everything most normal people like to see in a masculine dude, an unapologetically manly nerd He’s perfect for a lot of those roles that nerds love and want to see him play. […] because he actually has nerd credibility on top of being the cookie-cutter mascot of masculinity. But it goes against the Hollywood narrative because masculinity [in air quotes] bad. They emasculate the male characters whenever they get the chance. And we also constantly see the defeminization of female characters. They want everyone to be this amorphous blob or they want to punish men who are masculine and they want to completely cover and hide and kind of erase the feminine woman.

But the argument does not hold. Henry Cavill is everything Hollywood wants/needs right now. He’s one of the most coveted players, whether in the Bond Odds race or in Amazon’s high-octane negotiations against other major studios. Cavill managed to not only become a crowd favorite, but a go-to for most directors and production goliaths alike. Claims of emasculation and defeminization are not simply irrelevant, but massively irrelevant and inane in the given context.

YouTuber Melonie Mac Explodes on “Woke Hollywood”

Hollywood thrives on entertainment and criticism. If these two factors did not exist simultaneously, the whole institution would collapse. And as such, creativity and innovation go hand in hand with what studios demand of their workforce every day. In such a system, stagnation would mean death, and constant adaptation to the world outside the studio walls ensures Hollywood’s survival.

As such, Hollywood has embraced the socio-cultural advancements of the world it is meant to portray on reel. But debates about the emasculation of men and the defeminization of women have moved beyond the mainstream media. Even the term “woke” is currently used in contexts intended to represent something so derogatory and unsuitable for generic audiences rather than to mean progressive and evolutionary.

Hollywood is far from emasculating the actors or characters they portray on the big screen. Case in point: Daniel Craig’s tenure as the ever-suave James Bond. Not only was Craig’s era by far one of the best Bond arcs produced in the history of the literary character’s cinematic evolution, but the undertone of feminism was one of the main causes of the incredible reception by audiences of the last five Bond films. The industry knows its craft and understands its audience.

But back to the story of Henry Cavill, his exit fromthe witcherand DC is not despised by Hollywood and its subsidiaries. On the contrary, creative disagreement is a problem that has existed in the film business for as long as the industry itself. And using the actor as a crutch to deliver a personalized harangue against “Woke Hollywood” (re: the industry navigating its way through the current shift in society and time) is simply lazy criticism.

the witcheris currently available to stream on Netflix.

