Entertainment
“We love you forever and ever”
ANGELS – Kobe Bryant’s legacy lives on in the heart of Hollywood.
On Wednesday, the legendary Laker and Oscar winner was honored with a permanent exhibit featuring his hand and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theater on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted on cement on Feb. 19, 2011, at what was then called Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. That day, Kobe Bryant attended the ceremony with his wife Vanessa and their daughters Natalia and Gianna.
NBA player Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Diamante Bryant (L) and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant attend his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on February 19, 2011 in Hollywood, in California. (Photo by David Liv (Getty Images)
LA Laker Kobe Bryant attends his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on February 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)
Natalia Bryant, 20, spoke on behalf of her family with her mother and little sisters Bianca and Capri in attendance. She was 8 when her father, whom she called the “best dad girl a woman could ever dream of”, had his hands and feet printed in 2011.
“As you visit here for years to come, I encourage you to put your hands in his and walk around in his shoes,” she said.
Natalia Bryant speaks on behalf of the Bryant family at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (KTTV: Kelli Johnson)
Natalia Bryant explained how her father expressed his love differently for each of his daughters. For her, the two bonded over film, which inspired her to study film at the University of Southern California.
In true Hollywood fashion and in honor of the occasion, she shared how some of the movies they watched together included the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises, Marvel movies and “The Goonies.”
SUGGESTED: Kobe Bryant’s New Hollywood Mural Highlights NBA Legend’s Second Career
“Today symbolizes the impact he had on a city he loved and cared about,” she said.
Kobe Bryant was and always will be synonymous with the city of Los Angeles.
“From the moment luck and a good trade brought him to us, he carved his way into the tapestry of this city in a way that will not be forgotten,” the Los Angeles Lakers president said. Jeanie Buss, at the unveiling ceremony.
Mr. Bryant continued to win awards after his retirement. In 2018, Bryant became the first former professional athlete to win an Oscar for his animated short “Dear Basketball.” In addition to his Oscar, he also won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design.
Byron Scott’s final season in the NBA turned out to be Bryant’s rookie season in the league. At just 18, the Showtime Laker knew Bryant was someone very special and became his mentor.
“I knew he would achieve greatness,” Scott said.
He recalls that in 1996 the two discussed his goals and Kobe said, “I want to be one of the greatest of all time,” to which Scott replied, “You will.” .
Now, Bryant is not only one of basketball’s greatest players, but he will be remembered for his work in film.
He was honored at the 2020 Oscars two weeks after his death.
Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprint unveiled at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (FOX 11)
“Kobe will be remembered for where he was and for where he always was, shining among the stars,” Buss said.
After the unveiling, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughters, Bianca and Capri, adorably placed their hands and feet in his.
“Dad, you are an icon, a legend and a storyteller,” said Natalia Bryant.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/kobe-bryants-hand-and-footprints-unveiled-in-heart-of-hollywood
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Analysis: New areas of cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia will help cement ties beyond Jokowis’ tenure
- Watch: New Pentagon video shows Russian fighter jet hitting US drone
- Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi asks SAT to challenge Sebi’s restraining order
- Anastasia Potapova: Russian tennis player ‘formally warned’ by WTA for wearing Moscow football shirt
- Halle Berry, 56, shows off toned legs in a sheer black mini dress
- Google, Pfizer, Chobani and Other Leading Companies Pledge to Pair Afghan Refugees and Veterans as Mentors
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses Kiev’s peace plan in phone calls with US and Chinese counterparts
- Bellingham Chuckanut 50k Runner raises money for animal earthquake victims
- Princess Diana’s posthumous insult to Donald Trump will leave you speechless
- Boris Johnson re-selected for Uxbridge seat
- Cat Stevens back this summer with a new album – Macomb Daily
- Football practice report: March 16