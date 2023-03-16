“We love you forever and ever”

Kobe Bryant’s legacy lives on in the heart of Hollywood.

On Wednesday, the legendary Laker and Oscar winner was honored with a permanent exhibit featuring his hand and footprints at the TCL Chinese Theater on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist became the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted on cement on Feb. 19, 2011, at what was then called Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. That day, Kobe Bryant attended the ceremony with his wife Vanessa and their daughters Natalia and Gianna.

NBA player Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Diamante Bryant (L) and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant attend his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on February 19, 2011 in Hollywood, in California. (Photo by David Liv (Getty Images)

LA Laker Kobe Bryant attends his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on February 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)

Natalia Bryant, 20, spoke on behalf of her family with her mother and little sisters Bianca and Capri in attendance. She was 8 when her father, whom she called the “best dad girl a woman could ever dream of”, had his hands and feet printed in 2011.

“As you visit here for years to come, I encourage you to put your hands in his and walk around in his shoes,” she said.

Natalia Bryant speaks on behalf of the Bryant family at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (KTTV: Kelli Johnson)

Natalia Bryant explained how her father expressed his love differently for each of his daughters. For her, the two bonded over film, which inspired her to study film at the University of Southern California.

In true Hollywood fashion and in honor of the occasion, she shared how some of the movies they watched together included the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises, Marvel movies and “The Goonies.”

“Today symbolizes the impact he had on a city he loved and cared about,” she said.

Kobe Bryant was and always will be synonymous with the city of Los Angeles.

“From the moment luck and a good trade brought him to us, he carved his way into the tapestry of this city in a way that will not be forgotten,” the Los Angeles Lakers president said. Jeanie Buss, at the unveiling ceremony.

Mr. Bryant continued to win awards after his retirement. In 2018, Bryant became the first former professional athlete to win an Oscar for his animated short “Dear Basketball.” In addition to his Oscar, he also won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design.

Byron Scott’s final season in the NBA turned out to be Bryant’s rookie season in the league. At just 18, the Showtime Laker knew Bryant was someone very special and became his mentor.

“I knew he would achieve greatness,” Scott said.

He recalls that in 1996 the two discussed his goals and Kobe said, “I want to be one of the greatest of all time,” to which Scott replied, “You will.” .

Now, Bryant is not only one of basketball’s greatest players, but he will be remembered for his work in film.

He was honored at the 2020 Oscars two weeks after his death.

Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprint unveiled at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (FOX 11)

“Kobe will be remembered for where he was and for where he always was, shining among the stars,” Buss said.

After the unveiling, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughters, Bianca and Capri, adorably placed their hands and feet in his.

“Dad, you are an icon, a legend and a storyteller,” said Natalia Bryant.