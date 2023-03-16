How Omega Runner democratizes storytelling

It’s no secret that Hollywood is small. For decades, a select group of industry gatekeepers dictated what and where stories were told. No matter how talented, most people will never have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to the teams capable of bringing them to life. But even with this knowledge, few really realize how difficult it is to pursue this dream.

Around 50,000 scenarios are registered with the Writers Guild of America every year but in 2021, 403 movies were released in the United States and Canada. That’s less than a one percent chance of your script being made into a movie, with the odds even worse for members of underrepresented communities.

Now, a new approach invented by Media3 is reshaping the way hardcover Hollywood stories are told.

An interactive world-building experience

A brainchild of creative production studio Clubhouse Pictures and Metaversal Venture Studios, the Omega Runner brand focuses on empowering both creators And fans to help create the stories that live in his universe.

Without completely relinquishing control of the narrative, the creators invite the audience to participate and respond. The goal is to allow those who care most about a project or story to contribute to this multimedia narrative, said runner co-founder and production manager at Clubhouse Pictures, Brice Anderson. “This more decentralized model of storytelling creates unprecedented loyalty, as fans are more than just consumers, they are co-creators.

According to Anderson, creatives only really learn what the reaction to a project will be when they first present it to an audience. Including community members in the initial creative process improves production and lets creators know if the project is headed in the right direction.

In Web3, with its vibrant community of creatives with that builder mentality, people are much more willing to look at the potential of a [project]so we bring them in earlier and get that creative buy-in from our community, he said in an interview with nft now.

When you build a storytelling universe in partnership with your creative community, your feedback is instantaneous. You build together. Blaise Hemingway

Co-founder, screenwriter and producer of Omega Runner Blaise Hemingway echoed a similar sentiment citing the benefit to anyone creating a narrative world of getting a response from an audience as soon as possible.

In the traditional Hollywood model [] you have already spent millions and millions of dollars [] and even when you get thoughts and a response from an audience, there’s not much you can do to pivot your project unless you’re willing to delay and spend millions more, Hemingway said in a interview with nft now. When you build a storytelling universe in partnership with your creative community, your feedback is instantaneous. […] You build together.

Credit: Omega Runner

Media3 allows creatives to bypass traditional gatekeepers and go straight to their audience. From there, they can extend the IP to traditional media, like print comics, physical merchandise, and Hollywood-scale content production. Throughout this journey, audiences can meaningfully engage with the creation, building a multi-faceted community experience.

And Omega Runner plays that in real time.

Photos of the Club House and Metaverse comes Omega Runner, a Web3 multimedia sci-fi project from hunger games co-producer Bryan Unkeless, director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Anderson and Hemingway.

The story is set in a futuristic world where various rulers and nations face off in a grueling, multi-day race for ultimate control of the planet Omega. The comic book series, which includes the first two issues of runneris just the beginning of the Omega universe.

At the heart of the project is the Omega Runner Character Collection, which will be released in March 2023. It consists of high-fidelity 2D digital art collectibles minted on the Ethereum blockchain, with Layer Zero technology that provides holders with unique experiences in both the digital and physical worlds.

Each NFT acts as an access token to the Omega Runner ecosystem and interactive storytelling experiences for holders of the world of Omega and IRL. Through token ownership and intellectual property rights granted through a smart contract, holders can create and promote their character’s digital identity and backstory as they see fit. By making each NFT Runner a unique character, holders can gain true ownership over their digital identity, carrying it through a collection of Omega worlds and stories that will be co-created by the Runner community.

“Rather than imagining creation as a single story or work of art, book, picture, game, we need to think of creation as a complete narrative universe. The whole brand. Brice Anderson

Fundamentally different from many other community-driven projects that harness shared creativity around a single product, the Omega Runner team is committed to building a vast constellation of creative productions that can support and defend each other.

Rather than imagining creation as a single story or work of art, book, picture, game, we need to think of creation as a complete narrative universe. The whole brand, full of contradictions and multitudes and open to contributions from anywhere, Anderson said. Suddenly, fan fiction becomes proprietary fiction.

One of the defining features of Omega Runner is its holders-only writers room, where the community can interact with veteran writers and directors (from inside and outside the community) to share a comprehensive program on how to build a character and tell a story. in the universe of Omega Runner.

The idea is to make our community the best storytelling community on Web3 and as they succeed their characters and stories have the opportunity to become canons that transcend Web3 and move to the tapes comics, games, series, movies and beyond,” Hemingway said. We want to empower our community as much as possible.

It means leveling the playing field for creatives who want to bring their ideas to life in a meaningful way.

Source: Omega Runner

Now more than ever, it doesn’t matter who you know or where you are in the world,” Hemingway said. “If there is a story and a world to which you wish to contribute your unique voice, vision and creativity, you have not only access and permission, but also the encouragement of the creators and the creative community who share it. surrounds whether or not you’re in LA, Singapore, or the rural farmlands of Africa, anyone who wants to participate can sit down in this virtual writers room.

The vast Omega universe

When it comes to future projects, the Omega universe can encompass an unlimited number of stories. Although it all starts with the character collection, there is much more on the horizon.

The Omega universe is constantly expanding, with Anderson saying they even planned a Runner TV show. But they are in no rush to do so. An animated TV show will take 18 months. A feature would take two years, so it’s important when you’re embarking on a project that will take a sizable portion of your life to complete that you believe in it and believe it’s good.

I want to see Runner on a cereal box. And to do that, we need people to believe in creativity and believe in execution, not just hype, he said.

With Media3, all of this becomes a possibility.