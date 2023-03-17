Netflix, Nancy Meyers and the state of rom-com

On paper, Nancy Meyers’ ambitious ongoing Netflix movie seemed to have all the makings of a classic Hollywood rom-com.

A semi-autobiographical plot about a filmmaking duo who fall in love and fall in love; Stars including Scarlett Johansson are expected to star; and Meyers herself, known for box office hits including The Holiday and Somethings Gotta Give.

But the movies’ ample budget itself, a return to the pinnacle of genre business powerhouses in the ’90s and 2000s, proved too much for Netflix. The film would have cost well over $100 million to produce, a scale normally seen in action shows, not cutesy encounters.

Netflix pulled out of the project on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, after a disagreement over the budget between the filmmakers and the streaming giant became public knowledge. Puck News reported that the Meyers team wanted a budget of $150 million, while Netflix would spend no more than around $130 million. A person close to production disputed the reported figures but declined to give specific numbers.

Representatives for Netflix and Meyers declined to comment.

The decision comes as streaming services, including Netflix, become more cautious with their content spending to satisfy pressure from investors to boost profits. Streamers recently canceled previously renewed shows, pulled movies, and cut jobs to save money.

With Netflix pulling out, Meyers’ film, titled Paris Paramount, will be sold to other studios, according to one of the people familiar with the situation, who was not authorized to comment. But it’s unclear which company, if any, would take over a project with those costs.

It wasn’t just a huge number, it was an insane, unthinkable and unrealistic sum, said Stephen Galloway, dean of the Chapman University film school. There’s a train that starts moving and people keep jumping on it, and at some point you start saying, wait, the freight is too much for this train to bear.

On Thursday, at least one potential buyer emerged Warner Bros. is in exploratory talks to get the film back, according to two people familiar with the matter who declined to be named. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

During the heyday of studio romantic comedy, Meyers established herself as one of the genre’s biggest brands and one of the industry’s most powerful female directors.

After making her successful directorial debut in 1998’s The Parent Trap (starring Lindsay Lohan), Meyers went on to make hits such as The Vacation and It’s Complicated, often centering on romantic entanglements (and homes impeccably furnished) of mature, affluent professional women.

These films benefited from their strong appeal to underserved older female audiences. At the time of its release in 2000, Meyers What Women Want was the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman, grossing $182 million domestically.

Meyers remains a magnet for stars, who are drawn to his sharp dialogue, swooning sets, and rigorous dedication to getting every last detail out of his films. The most important thing is that I get what I need for the movie, and I’m the one given the job of making the movie work, Meyers told The Times in 2009.

But the level of established star power that Meyers is used to comes at a steep price. Somethings Gotta Give, starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton, cost around $80 million to produce, after What Women Want (Mel Gibson opposite Helen Hunt) cost $70 million.

And today’s theatrical landscape is far less welcoming for romantic comedy. Of the 100 highest-grossing romantic comedies at the national box office, only five have been released in the past decade, according to Box Office Mojo. (The biggest non-inflation-adjusted hit of all time, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, was released over 20 years ago.)

Last year, the Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson film Marry Me, released simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock, earned just $22.5 million at the domestic box office, while Universals Bros., centering on two gay men Commitment-phobic, shelled out $14.8 million.

October’s Ticket to Heaven, starring seasoned rom-com veterans Julia Roberts and George Clooney, fared better, earning a respectable $168 million worldwide, but still trailing blockbusters than Roberts and Clooney have performed regularly over the previous decades.

Were not in a rom-com friendly era, Galloway said. I don’t know if it’s because there’s less naivety or optimism or because people are slipping Tinder and it’s their idea of ​​a date. But for some reason, romance doesn’t quite have the same social appeal.

Meyers herself hasn’t directed a movie since the 2015 workplace comedy-drama The Intern, starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, which grossed $195 million worldwide. That movie had a budget of $35 million, which is on top of what a typical romantic comedy currently costs. Crazy Rich Asians, a massively profitable hit in 2018, only cost $30 million.

With studios placing fewer bets on mid-budget films, the romantic comedy has found a new outlet on streaming services. Netflix has shown a particularly robust appetite for the genre, releasing inexpensive rom-coms like The Kissing Booth and Set It Up that have struck a chord with younger viewers.

More recently Netflix released Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, and You People, starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London and Eddie Murphy, projects that would have been box office slam dunks in earlier times. According to Samba TV, they were the top two streaming movie premieres for romantic comedies in the past six months.

Although they largely attract a sizable audience, millennial parents, and women in particular, tend to gravitate towards escapist romantic comedies more than any other group, said Dallas Lawrence, senior vice president of Samba TV in a press release. All in all, star power seems to be key to attracting audiences.

But today’s hit streaming rom-coms often feature a younger generation of actors who may not be household names and therefore aren’t as expensive.

Set it Up featured Zoey Deutch and a pre-Top Gun: Maverick Glen Powell, alongside the more experienced Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs. Kissing Booth stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney were little known before the Netflix hit.

The streamer continues to invest in the rom-com space, with upcoming films A Tourists Guide to Love slated for April 21 and The Perfect Find on June 23. Netflix executives have long expressed the importance of having a mix of different types of content on the platform to satisfy its diverse customer base.

There is a stronger valuation on average for romantic films on streaming compared to theatrical releases when taking into account the revenue generated per film compared to the production budget, said Julia Alexander, director of strategy at Parrot Analytics in a press release sent by e-mail. As companies try to improve their portfolio optimization, matching the right rom-com on the right budget to the right streaming service is crucial.