Julia Roberts and Harry Styles: Manchester’s standoff against Hollywood royalty

Julia Roberts visiting Old Trafford in 2016 was not to Pep Guardiola’s liking and he joked about it on Wednesday after his Manchester City side reintroduced the number seven to football headlines nine days after Manchester United fans had hoped forget it.

Roberts was pictured on the Old Trafford pitch six-and-a-half years ago, and she was more than a one-game tourist. The American actor is a United fan and watched the team train twice in 2017 and 2018 when she also went to see them play.

How did it happen?

Roberts’ son Finn is also a United supporter. The Erin Brockovich star is also represented by the same agents as then-club manager Jose Mourinho. Words were had and introductions made.

Roberts was in London for Thanksgiving in 2016 and saw United at home against West Ham that Sunday. His family traveled to Manchester and stayed at the same hotel, the Lowry, as the team the day before the game.



Julia Roberts takes pictures on the Old Trafford pitch after the game between United and West Ham in November 2016 (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Roberts and her husband met Michael Carrick and John Murtough after the 1-1 draw, along with other club staff. One described her as follows: One of the nicest people I have ever met. She hugged everyone. She was grateful, polite and asked plenty of questions about the club, something United fans were also doing this fall as Mourinho got off to a rocky start to his new job.

She and Finn then sent handwritten notes to the residents of Old Trafford as a token of appreciation. Roberts has also kept in touch with the club and traveled to Santa Clara, California to watch United train on their 2017 summer pre-season tour.

Taking the kids to training has been one of the most magical experiences of my life, Roberts told Gemma Thompson for United club media. We spoke to Jose and spent some personal time even though they were working. My kids play football and practice a lot and it was great for them to see how hard they worked and how fast they were.

Nodding when described as a close friend of Paul Pogba, Roberts said: He warms my heart, he’s a superb human being. I was so happy to see him, and the children too. He gave Finn advice, was sweet and inspiring, and talked about believing in yourself.

Roberts had clearly caught the virus, and although she was never spotted with a carrier bag of cans waiting for a midweek train to Newcastle, she came back for more. In 2018, Mourinho was in a bad mood while on tour, which helped Roberts, actor Gary Oldman and director Sam Mendes practice twice on the UCLA campus and attend a friendly game.

England’s Oldman then wore a United shirt with Rashford on the back, posing with the Best Actor Oscar he won for playing Winston Churchill in 2019’s Darkest Hour.

United stayed at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel (as seen in the Roberts movie Pretty Woman) in Los Angeles on this trip and many players were thrilled to see the Game of Thrones cast members staying there as well, and the feeling was mutual. Pogba, David de Gea, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw were big fans of the show, while lead actor Kit Harington (Jon Snow) is a United supporter and came to the draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford in 2019 , where he met another follower of the show, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Kit Harrington (Photo: Manchester United)

There’s a lot going on in Los Angeles; it’s where United will likely play again in July on what will be their first US tour in five years. A scene from The James Cordens Late Late Show featured Mourinho with Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Ander Herrera playing a match against 100 kids at Tinseltown Herrera received just one yellow card.

The last 10 years have seen a wave of celebrities being spotted at games.

Sprinter Usain Bolt is a United fan. Singer Harry Styles too. Harry’s father, Des, attends matches as a normal fan with his friends from Holmes Chapel in Cheshire. Cricketers Carlos Brathwaite and Sam Billings are both match Reds (when not playing cricket), as are Ian Brown and Mani of The Stone Roses, most Happy Mondays, Ed OBrien of Radiohead and Ed Simons from The Chemical Brothers. Lord of the Rings and Lost actor Dominic Monaghan co-hosted an I love United event in Los Angeles last week with Andy Cole and Diego Forlan.

Music impresario Anthony H Wilson retained his season ticket at Old Trafford, while on the eve of Alex Ferguson’s side’s game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in 1994, the Simply Red frontman and Mancunian United fan, Mick Hucknall, was invited to train on the pitch with the players. United lost 4-0 and a friend of mine always I won’t listen to Simply Red because of that.

It wasn’t the first time the red-haired international pop star has been in the company of United players.

After the 1991 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final victory over Barcelona in Rotterdam, Hucknall found himself on the post-match evening, where he had a chat with Brian McClair.

I was talking to Mick about his music, which I wasn’t a fan of, McClair says. I told him I liked The Pogues and he told me he had just recorded a new album and it was the best he had ever done. I told him that would be garbage, that he had peaked. (The) Stars album was released months later and was the UK’s biggest selling album in 1991 and 1992. Mick had the good grace not to mention it or was forgotten when we next met .

United love celebrities who come to their games. Top NFL quarterback Tom Brady, then playing for the Glazer family-owned Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was at Tottenham’s game at Old Trafford this time last year with his children and was delighted to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, while actor and sometimes singer David Hasselhoff did an interview for MUTV during a United match in Los Angeles. He was certainly more exciting than YouTuber IShowSpeed ​​when he took part this season.



Tom Brady in the stands ahead of United v Spurs at Old Trafford last March, as is comedian Lee Mack (bottom left) (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Guardiola will be delighted to know that City have their own famous fans.

Kevin Kennedy, who played Curly Watts in the Manchester soap opera Coronation Street is a Blue, as was Nick Leeson who helped bring down Barings Bank. If only he would listen to the advice of fellow supporters, money-saving expert Martin Lewis or Howard Davies, former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England.

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton is also on City’s list of famous fans, as are musicians Noel and Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr, Doves, Badly Drawn Boy and the late Mark E Smith, who all knew their Kippax Street from Platt Lane. END. Alan Carr and Jason Manford are also Blues, as are fellow comedians Bernard Manning and Eddie Large.

The latter once gave a half-time team talk at Maine Road when City were 3-0 up, handing out individual advice to each of the players using his well-known repertoire of celebrity impersonations.

City draw 3-3.

(Top photo: Manchester United)