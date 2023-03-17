Entertainment
5 Clues Tarantino’s New Movie Is A Sequel To Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The title and history of Quentin TarantinoThe tenth and supposedly final movie has finally been revealed, and some details suggest it may be a Once upon a time in Hollywood following. The film is titled The film critic, and would have a female protagonist. It was speculated that the character would be based on famed film critic Pauline Kael, someone Tarantino has spoken of fondly over the decades.
Tarantino The film critic will be set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, which is exciting, especially given how familiar Tarantino was with that particular era. The filmmaker even released the non-fiction book Cinema Speculation, which recounts how the films of the 1970s shaped his understanding of cinema. Between the female protagonist, the LA setting and the 1970s period, everything The film criticThe founding elements of Tarantino have always excelled. Those same elements also hint at something more, as the in-development movie shares a lot of connective tissue with Once upon a time in Hollywoodhinting that it could be a sequel.
5 The Film Critic is set shortly after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
In the second half of Tarantino’s film career, his films were all period films, whether 1941 to Inglourious Basterds1858 in Django Unchainedi.e. 1877 in The Hateful Eight. In the Tarantino movie universe timeline, Once upon a time in Hollywood is set in 1969, as it is based on the Manson family and the murders of Sharon Tate and Jay Sebring. Although the exact year is not yet clear, The film critic is set in the 1970s, shortly after the final scene of Once upon a time in Hollywood which takes place on August 9, 1969.
Tarantino’s new movie could even be set in 1970, just a few months later Once upon a time in Hollywood. Even though it was set years later, the sequel could still work. Alas, it could be another Django Unchained/Hateful Eight situation, as the latter Western is set 20 years after the first, leading to speculation that it could be a sequel. Although The Hateful Eight was originally planned as a Django Unchained sequel called Django in the white hell, it turned out that was not true. Nevertheless, the similar era is only one of the many elements that connect Once upon a time in Hollywood And The film critic.
4 The movie critic has the same setting as he once was in Hollywood
Although previous Quentin Tarantino films like reservoir dogs And pulp Fiction are not set in any specific or significant location, the locations of his later films are closely tied to their narratives. From Nazi-occupied France to the Great South before the Civil War, these settings are the quintessence of their respective plots. It is not surprising that The film critic will take place in Los Angeles. This is obviously the same setting as Once upon a time in Hollywood – a film where LA was almost a character itself, as all of Hollywood Boulevard was transformed into 1960s Tinseltown complete with storefronts. The film critic could review the Once upon a time in Hollywood LA rentals.
3 The movie critic is set in the same industry he once was in Hollywood
Given the name of the upcoming film, Tarantino’s latest film will obviously be set in the film industry. It has also been speculated that the main character is based on Pauline Kael, who was a popular film critic in the 1970s. the protagonist of The film critic could even visit the sets of fictional films of Once upon a time in Hollywood. Maybe she could even have been on the set of The green hornet the same day Cliff Booth and Bruce Lee locked the horns.
Sharon Tate’s murder completely rocked Hollywood at the time, and cinema changed because of it. As Once upon a time in Hollywood changed history by having Sharon Tate survive, Tarantino would potentially want to see how Hollywood would carry on with Tate alive. Even if The film critic is not a Once upon a time in Hollywood sequel, however, the title character could at least see a Rick Dalton movie again. Not only do film critics visit sets, but they also attend press conferences with movie stars. The film critic could expand Tarantino’s shared universe by having the protagonist interview Rick Dalton.
2 Quentin Tarantino Has Spoken Many Times In The Hollywood Fallout
There are always more stories in Tarantino’s world than what makes up the final cut of his films. For Once upon a time in Hollywood alone, hours of footage were edited from the final cut, and Tarantino wrote a whole book of other events taking place before and during the film. Although Tarantino has many unrealized projects that will never come to fruition, he has a long list of planned projects. Once upon a time in Hollywood fallout, including Bounty Law television series and a Cliff Booth World War II project. The film critic could be a vessel for each of them.
Although the titular reviewer may be the main character, that doesn’t mean Once upon a time in Hollywood the characters cannot be very present. excerpts from Bounty Law The series could easily be incorporated into the film, either as cutaways or on television in the background. Cliff Booth’s time in the war could also be told in flashbacks. Since Cliff’s backstory was explored in the novel, it’s possible Tarantino closed the book on this spinoff idea, but those were just the spinoffs Tarantino mentioned. While the filmmaker has built such a rich world filled with quirky Hollywood characters, he probably has more ideas.
1 All Quentin Tarantino Movies Are Already Connected
All of Quentin Tarantino’s films constitute a shared Tarantino universe, which means that all of his films are connected. Whether it’s characters from his period films linking to characters from his more modern films, or Red Apple Cigarettes and Big Kahuna Burger appearing frequently, Tarantino has created a massive cinematic universe. In this regard, there will undoubtedly be a reference to the events of Once upon a time in Hollywood and its characters to some extent. Always, The film critic could take that tie one step further and become Tarantino’s first-ever true sequel – ironic, given that it would also be his very last film.
