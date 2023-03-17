Entertainment
5 Magical Hollywood Bowl Concerts
With the Hollywood Hills of Southern California as a backdrop, Los Angeles’ outdoor amphitheater known as the Hollywood Bowl is one of the most scenic places to see a concert in America.
Along with the Gorge, Red Rocks and a few others, it’s the perfect place to kick back in the sun and watch a favorite band tear up the stage for over an hour.
Originally known for its “bandshell”, or a semi-circle that stands behind the stage and provides a round, amplifying sound to all sounds played by a band or performer, viewers can both hear excellent music and take selfies in front of the famous Hollywood sign to the northeast of the site.
The place itself is carved into the concave hill behind it. The Hollywood Bowl provides the perfect backdrop for pop star tours and regular performances by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. The capacity of the venue rivals nearby sports venues, with a cap of 17,500 spectators.
With all of that in mind, we wanted to highlight some of the most magical performances in the room. From The Doors to The Beatles to The Who and more, here are some of the best concerts at the Hollywood Bowl.
1. The Doors, 1968
On July 5, 1968, Los Angeles-born psychedelic rock band The Doors took to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to perform in front of thousands of fans. The group performed 20 songs, including many hits like “Hello, I Love You”, “Light My Fire” and “The End”. The voice of leader Jim Morrison sounds like the voice of God: What have they done to the Earth? What did they do to our sister-in-law? Morrison sings in the dark night. While the band itself only existed for about eight years (1965-1973), with Morrison’s death on July 3, 1971 at age 27, this time capsule is one to cherish from the Hollywood Bowl.
2. The Beatles, 1964
It’s hard to hear the band over the din of screaming fans, but one day in 1964 the Beatles performed at the Hollywood Bowl, playing songs like “Twist and Shout” and “All My Loving.” The concert, which you can see below, lasts around 21 minutes in black and white. But watching him, you can see the immense impact the Fab Four had on his fans.
3. The Who, 2022
From the sublime 60s to the modern 2020s, this concert features an iconic rock band that has aged with its fans. Sure, it might not be the same now as seeing the band go wild on stage and smash instruments, but it’s also a rather interesting insight into a band that’s grown over the decades. Here, iconic British-born band The Who, fronted by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, perform songs like “Baba O’Riley,” backed by an orchestra. The band, of course, is without key members Keith Moon and John Entwistle, but time stands still for no band.
4. Ben Harper, 2014
Ben Harper is convincing. He is probably one of your favorite musician’s favorite musicians. With a voice that cuts through the noise, the “Burn One Down” singer has grown from his early days as a pot smoker. He’s a rock star in his own right, as talented and innovative as anyone does these days. This concert at the Hollywood Bowl mixes rock, reggae, folk and poetry from a group led by Harper who brings the musical light, even on a dark night in Los Angeles.
5. Halsey, 2022
With live shows returning post-pandemic, one of the world’s biggest pop stars took to the Hollywood Bowl to perform in front of thousands of fans. And Halsey did not disappoint. Big bright lights, even bigger pop tunes, a backing band, these components were designed for an unforgettable performance from one of the most famous outdoor venues. Halsey performed songs like “Killing Boys” and “Girl is a Gun” for their screaming fans. Check it out and rock out here blow.
Photo by David Redfern/Redferns
|
