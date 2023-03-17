7 p.m. TODAY: Artists and Icons of West Hollywood Barbara Bain





The City of West Hollywood is proud to present WEST HOLLYWOOD ARTISTS AND ICONS: A CONVERSATION WITH BARBARA BAIN. The event will take place on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the West Hollywood City Council Chambers located at 625 N. San Vicente Blvd. The conversation will be moderated by Corey Roskin and will highlight the work of actress, director and concerned citizen, Barbara Bain. Bain is best known for her work on the landmark television series Mission: Impossible, where she became the first actress in television history to receive three consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Dramatic Actress. Bain’s acting career began in New York under the guidance of Lee Strasberg of The Actors Studio. After settling permanently in Los Angeles, she moved to The Actors Studio West. In 1968, The Actors Studio West moved to William S. Hart House in West Hollywood, and Barbara was active in the studios’ efforts to move. She is a life member of the Actors Studio where she taught classes and performed scenes for many decades. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the doors open to the public. The keynote address will be delivered by Acting West Hollywood Mayor John M. Erickson and West Hollywood Councilman John Heilman at 7:00 p.m. The conversation will follow at 7:10 p.m., with the Q&A starting at 8:00 p.m. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required to attend the event. Interested participants can RSVP by visiting https://artistsandicons-mar2023.eventbrite.com. Validated parking will be available in the adjacent 5-story West Hollywood Park structure, subject to availability. For more information about the event, interested parties can contact Joy Tribble at jtribble@weho.org. The city of West Hollywood is delighted to celebrate the work of Barbara Bain, a talented artist and entertainment industry icon.

