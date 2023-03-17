Hollywood Beach, the photo studio that Israel continues to bombard

Hollywood Beach’s location made it an ideal location for wedding photos. He also appears to have made him a target for Israel.

It was by rebuilding his photography studio for a third time that Muhammad Hajjaj, 23, decided to see the repeated destruction of his dream project in a new light.

With a degree in English-language business administration, Hajjaj always conceived of running his own business that did not depend on his certificate or a boss, a consequence of the high unemployment rate and dim prospects in Gaza’s battered and captive economy.

Moreover, he also chose to work with his passion. Ever since childhood, Hajjaj was resolutely positive, taking an interest in fashion and design and making others smile.

I wanted to provide a service to people that helps them have great memories, Hajjaj told The Electronic Intifada.

A photography studio was the ideal solution, and a pretty good idea – not least because, as Hajjaj said, there are always weddings in Gaza that in 2021 he and a friend, Muhammad Nassar, collected 30 $000 with the support of their families to turn it into reality.

They built the studio on the Gaza City waterfront. They took great care to fill it with trees, plants and flowers, colorful walls and photo backdrops.

The design and decoration, unusual in Gaza, as well as the location on the beach, made it unique. And in addition to photos, the studio also planned to offer a video service for weddings, graduation ceremonies and birthday parties.

Hajjaj named the studio Hollywood Beach to give a touch of glamor and style.

In total, the studio cost $120,000. Hajjaj and Nassar signed a contract with the company building the studio to pay the $90,000 in monthly installments of $5,000, a significant cost, but which also showed the partners’ confidence in the success of their idea.

But fate and Israel intervened.

Just two days before the studio’s scheduled opening, Israel launched its 11-day assault on the Gaza Strip in May 2021. On the third day of the assault, an airstrike hit the studio.

When reports from the bombing came, people were shocked because no one expected the studio to be a target.

Built without a roof, it was clearly not a hiding place for anyone or anything, and it should have been obvious to any drone flying overhead what the site was for.

Try and try again

At the time of the attack, Hajjaj was watching television – he was looking for comedies in times of conflict so as not to think about the news – when someone in the vicinity of the studio informed him of the strike and sent him photos. He immediately got into a taxi, picked up his associate and went to inspect the damage.

Their inspection proved useless. The studio suffered two more strikes in this Mays assault, leaving only rubble and half-standing walls.

Now what had been a source of hope for Hajjaj and Nassar had become a liability. When the ceasefire was finally announced and people rushed to the streets to celebrate, the two went straight to what was left of the studio to figure out what to do.

Engineers advised them to demolish what was left of the studio and rebuild it completely.

Muhammad Hajjaj in his studio.

Ahmed Dremly

Already in debt and having no other source of income than the rubble, the partners decide to redouble their efforts and rebuild. They had to hurry, both to start earning money to pay off their now mounting debts, and to take advantage of summer, the traditional wedding season.

The cost to rebuild the studio was $55,000. No one compensated us for our losses, Hajjaj said.

The two looked away.

They shared their story on GoFundMe, a crowdfunding platform. Donations came freely, reaching some $20,000.

But with difficulties transferring large sums to Gaza, where GoFundMe also does not operate directly, the two partners eventually secured $7,000 through the effort, facilitated by a friend in Canada.

And for the next three months, they worked around the clock, Hajjaj told The Electronic Intifada. And it paid off.

The studio came back more beautiful than it was before the bombing. People from Rafah to Beit Hanoun came to capture their memories in the studio, Hajjaj said.

Until the place is bombed again.

In July 2022, Israel once bombarded again Gaza. This time Hajjaj was in Egypt for a two week vacation.

Without thinking, I smashed the vases in my hotel room after waking up to the news. I felt helpless. I was not in Gaza to clean up. And it’s not easy to get back quickly, he said, referring to Egypt’s slow and bureaucratic border processes.

The bright side

When Hajjaj returned to Gaza, he went straight to the studio to get to work repairing the damage.

Fortunately, he told The Electronic Intifada, the damage was not like the first time. The reconstruction cost us $12,000.

Again, however, he and his partner received no compensation. Again, the debts piled up, and with them the pressure on Hajjaj and Nassar.

Yet they rebuilt and their determination to rebuild again, and their ability to be grateful to simply be alive to do so, inspired others. Friends and clients quickly came to see him and Nassar as exemplars of resistance.

Hajjaj said his goal for the studio is not only to have a good life for himself and his family, but also to make Gaza a better place with sustainable projects like his.

An inveterate optimist, Hajjaj always encourages others to see the bright side of life and work hard to have a good life. When people advised him to change the location of his studio, he argued that nowhere in Gaza was safe from Israeli airstrikes.

We have to build because Palestine is our home, and it will always be our land, he said.

Yet even the most enduring optimists get tested. Last month, Israel struck Gaza again.

Airstrikes hit empty land, a wedding hall and, for the third time, the Hollywood Beach studio.

I was sleeping when a neighbor from the studio called me to tell me that an Israeli soldier had called him to warn people around the studio to evacuate because they would bomb the studio, Hajjaj said.

The neighbor said he told the soldier that the studio was a photography studio and that its owners were ordinary civilians who were heavily in debt. The soldier told him he knew, but that wouldn’t change anything.

The latest damage to Hollywood Beach.

Ahmed Dremly

Hajjaj had installed a security camera that he could monitor on his phone. As he watched the pictures, the screen suddenly turned red.

I heard a big boom and started crying without even realizing it, remembering everything I had been through to create this studio. Finally, my mother calmed me down and told me that we would rebuild. I went to wash my face. Then I went straight to the studio.

This time, all the glass in the studio, including the windows and the decoration, was smashed. A wall was destroyed and power lines were cut.

And the moment is worse than before. Fewer people have winter weddings and there are fewer occasions to celebrate.

With operating costs and even more debt incurred to rebuild, Hajjaj must now draw on all her reserves of energy and optimism to get going again.

He and Nassar are ready to rebuild once again.

People say Hajjaj is a hero for his perseverance. But he considers himself a normal person trying to do normal things.

I am not a hero. I am a young man who wants to have a stable job, live in peace and build for my country.

He and I went to House Marna, a café and restaurant in Gaza, recently. There was a raffle at the cafe.

Hajjaj and I took a chance.

He won a baby rattle. I haven’t won anything.

You were unlucky, he told me. But if we hadn’t played, none of us would have won anything. Rebuilding the studio is like a lottery. I don’t know if it will be destroyed again.

But, he added, there is a substantial difference: the Israeli occupation.

None of us ever decided to play this lottery.

Ahmed Dremly is a freelance journalist, writer and translator based in Gaza.