How William Selig and Early Hollywood gave Los Angeles a zoo | THE LOST | Gastronomy & Discovery
Shadows captured inside ‘Colonel’ William Selig’s Polyscope camera flashed across 2,000 feet of silent film in 1913 to tell the story of ‘Wamba, a Child of the Jungle’, a 25-minute melodrama about “Darkest Africa” shot around the Silver Lake Reservoir. Pre-World War I films were shot in New York, Chicago and Hollywood, but also in Edendale (now Los Feliz and Silver Lake), where Selig’s menagerie of lions, leopards and elephants threatened the heroines and mutilated the villains in the “jungle pictures”. Selig Polyscope Company made popular.
With bamboo props, paper ferns, actors in loincloths and a hut covered in palm leaves, Selig made Edendale a barely believable simulation of the tropics. The animals, at least, were real. When they did not appear in a Selig film, they were rented out to other film companies or played for studio visitors.
Selig succeeded, producing the first film version of “The Wizard of Oz” and films based on classic novels like “The Count of Monte Cristo”. In 1915 he opened a second, larger studio next to Eastlake Park (later Lincoln Park) in Lincoln Heights. Selig’s collection of animals moved with the actors, sets and cameras.
Animal attractions were popular tourist destinations in Los Angeles at the turn of the century. The Cawston Ostrich Farm (1886) in Pasadena was among the first. Selig’s neighbors around Eastlake Park were the Los Angeles Ostrich Farm (1906) and the California Alligator Farm (1907). A small city zoo had occupied a corner of Eastlake Park until it moved in 1912 to new quarters at Griffith Park.
The 35 acre site of Selig, with easy access by tram and streetcar, has created an opportunity not for another animal farm but for a real zoo with elephants, tigers, lions, monkeys and hundreds of birds. And not just a zoo, but also a “pleasure garden” with a giant dancing pavilion, a roller skating rink and a picnic grove with landscaped grounds large enough for 8,000 visitors. Film production at the rear of the park would continue, its jungle-like acres separated from the zoo by a security wall.
The Selig Zoo opened on June 20, 1915 with the arrival, according to the Los Angeles Times, of “four elephants, two camels, two sacred cows [Brahman cows], ten tigers, ten leopards, seven lions, eight acrobatic ponies, a boxer kangaroo and an acrobatic mule. Fritz and Lena are the most precious animals in the park. They are giraffes and are worth $5,000 each.”
The data-conscious Times calculated the cost of the zoo’s daily menu to the zoo’s collection:
Two hundred and fifty loaves of bread, two oxen, three grapes [of] bananas, fifty gallons of milk, a cart of vegetables, a ton of hay, twenty-five bushels of oats, two bags of pheasant food, and bags of bran and treats for the most peculiar birds and animals and the more demanding.
Visitors entered the zoo through a pair of monumental arches, each flanked by eerily emaciated lions, separated by a podium of bellowing elephants, cast in concrete to designs by Italian sculptor Carlo Romanelli. “The entry, featuring an artistic array of life-size animals,” the Times said, cost $75,000.
Live lions and tigers were caged under long arches that surrounded a wide lawn. The birds were housed in an aviary. The monkeys had their own pavilion. Other animal exhibits simulated a rocky hill. The giraffes had a very high enclosure.
The Selig Zoo, with over 700 animals, was an instant hit. A picnic for department store employees and their families attracted 5,000 visitors. Jewish Orphan Relief brought in 10,000 people and raised enough money to pay off the mortgage on the Boyle Heights orphans’ home. On Mexico’s Independence Day, under President CC Moreno, all attractions in the zoo and park were free.
The zoo used to attract 300,000 visitors a year to watch a daily animal show featuring “Leopard Lady” Olga Celeste and to watch monkeys, take elephant rides and wander along winding paths.
Beyond the park and zoo, where filming was taking place, there were “tracks for jungle scenes, caves for illusions, an exact copy of a village in Coln [Panama]and the large collection of structures known as the Bloom Center” that could pass for a western town or a New England village.
Maybe Selig had dreamed too big or movie audiences had become more sophisticated or the new Hollywood studio system integrating theater ownership with the production of independents like Polyscope or World War I dried up the sales of European movies. By 1918, Selig’s studio and the Selig Zoo were bankrupt. Louis B. Mayer briefly rented the studio. The zoo passed through a succession of owners from the 1920s to the late 1930s, still struggling to match admission revenue with the costs of displaying hundreds of animals.
The 1938 floods killed some of the exotic birds and damaged some of the zoo buildings. Lions and tigers tamed for film production were eventually sold to rental vendors. Other animals were donated to the Los Angeles Zoo, which began its evolution into the zoo Los Angeles has today.
The early days of motion pictures in Los Angeles allowed visitors to inadvertently discover the largest collection of animals in the western United States. Only a few of the cement lions remain, discovered in a wrecking yard in 2000, renovated and brought to the Los Angeles Zoo at Griffith Park in 2009. Their steady growls and glares once delighted the children who walked beneath them at Selig Zoo. .
At the north end of Lincoln Park is a stretch of one-street Selig Place, a nearly forgotten reminder of a pioneering artist and entrepreneur who gave Los Angeles a zoo.
Andrew Erish. “Col. William N. Selig: The Man Who Invented Hollywood.” Austin: University of Texas Press, 2012.
