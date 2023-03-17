The Oasis Into the Wild festival moves to the “Hollywood of Morocco”





Oasis: in nature announced a brand new place for the second installment of the festival as well as the first wave of bands for 2023. Oasis: Into the Wild, which runs from From October 27 to October 29will take place at the famous Atlas Studios in Ouarzazate, Moroccowhere epics like Gladiator, Game of Thrones and The Mummy were shot. This sophisticated event offers a feast for the senses with top-notch music from international artists like Honey Dijon, DJ Koze, Jyoty, Partiboi69 b2b LB aka Labat, Romy, Sofia Kourtesis and TSHAas well as an impressive range of renowned Moroccan acts. The Oasis Moroccan festival team is behind the brand new festival idea, Into the Wild. Traveling beyond the original home of the Oasis festivals in Marrakech, Into the Wild invites festival-goers to dance somewhere different and discover even more of Morocco’s most unique and exciting travel destinations through the prism of music, culture and well-being. Oasis Into the Wild presents its range including Honey Dijon and more Dijon honeyGrammy Award-winning Beyonc collaborator, headlines first wave of performances at Into the Wild 2023, alongside Pampa frontman’s unconventional sounds DJ Koze. Jyotia London-based artist with roots in Amsterdam, delivers her dynamic mix of genre-defying club music, and Partiboi69a mysterious selector, doing b2b with the French LB alias labat. The xx Romy gears up for a hybrid set, performing tracks from her new solo album, plus worldly sounds from Peruvian producer, singer and DJ Sofia Kourtesis, and cutting-edge house and techno from London-based TSHA. Elsewhere on the festival poster are ravey dreamscapes from the British-Pakistani producer Ahadadreameclectic mixes of funk, soul and jazz from NTS regular Mafaldaauthor’s sweet garage Todd Edwardsraw techno from Maelstrom and Louisahhhquirky thrills of psychedelic soul-savant Jiwan and much more across the electronic spectrum of Goya Gumbani, Kampire, Nabihah Iqbal, Nooriyah, Paula Tape and Tarzsa. A multitude of indigenous artists and Moroccan rising stars, such as AliA, ANA, AMVN, Capra, Driss Bennis aka OCB, Kawtar Sadik, Kosh, Liver J, Nathabes B2B Abel Ray, NOMADS and OJOO GYALalso shape their scene. See also Not just the music: Oasis Into the Wild takes you to beautiful places Along with cutting-edge pop-ups of contemporary Moroccan cuisine and cutting-edge art and culture from North Africa’s most intriguing innovators and tastemakers, Oasis Into the Wild offers a vibrant combination of sensory stimulation away from the dance floor. There are several opportunities for rest and recovery through a variety of wellness activities. Everything happens at the legendary Atlas Studios in Ouarzazate, which has been the scene of many Hollywood epics and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding desert. One of the most scenic journeys in North Africa, the three-hour journey from Marrakesh to Ouarzazate will take you through the magnificent Atlas Mountains on a memorable excursion. The festival website offers direct booking for all dedicated coaches that will transport visitors to and from the airport and other locations in Marrakech. Into the Wild is an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime excursion that takes you deep into the heart of Morocco to enrich your mind, body and soul. Tickets via inthewild.ma.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegroovecartel.com/news/festivals/oasis-into-the-wild-hollywood-morocco-atlas-studios-ouarzazate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related