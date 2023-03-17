Hollywood bar owner offers $5,000 reward for returning 3 stolen ice cream machines – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A bar owner is asking the community for help in returning three ice cream machines, including one worth thousands of dollars, after they were stolen along the Hollywood Broadwalk. Surveillance video captured a subject rolling a Kona ice cream machine in the early hours of February 9. The pricey ice machine belongs to the Red Pelican Bar and Hookah Lounge. Bar manager Felix Gelman said the attacker also took two other machines. One morning I received the phone call that [the Kona Ice machine had] were stolen, including two other machines, frozen machines from Frosty Factory, Gelman said. It was taken at 4 a.m. when they arrived and they broke the padlock on it, said Morrie Levine, a lawyer representing the company. The Kona Ice Maker makes frozen drinks look like snow cones. It was located near the business on the Broadwalk. Kids could come onto the boardwalk and order shaved ice with syrup, Gelman said. The manager said the theft was a blow to the Red Pelican. Now it’s peak spring break season. In the meantime, we have no machine, we have nothing to do, he says. Gelman and Levine said the Kona ice machine was also valuable to the community. It’s the only soft drink the kids can have on the boardwalk, and we were the only ones selling the Kona ice cream machine, Gelman said. A mother came with two small children and asked: Where is the Kona ice machine, so there it not only affects the business that we have, but it affects the people who come to the beach who know Hollywood Beach and who have now had that taken away, Levine said. Gelman and Levine hope the person who took the machine comes forward. I will reward them financially, which will bring the machine back. I will not bring any charges against them, Gelman said. I understand. Maybe someone has seen the machine somewhere else and can call us to give us a clue to find it. The bar owner offers a $5,000 reward if he recovers the three stolen machines. If you have any information about this theft or the location of the machines, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember that you can always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

