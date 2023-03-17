Hollywood country club wife names tennis pro having affair with hubby

A member of a posh Hollywood country club has written a scathing letter to members of the establishment warning them that a member of the tennis staff had slept with her husband and may be looking to boost his score.

The unidentified woman lives in the gated community attached to Sherwood Country Club and warned the community to beware of the ‘HOME WRECKER who works among us’ while addressing the employee by her first name and the first letter of her last name.

Located just north of Los Angeles, Sherwood Country Club charges $125,000 in initiation fees and $2,110 in monthly dues.

It has had a host of famous members including Justin Timberlake, Mel Gibson, Jack Nicholson, Caitlyn Jenner, Wayne Gretzky, Sylvester Stallone and Will Smith.

Sources inside the club said page 6 members were inflamed with gossip about the letter, and that management launched an investigation into the matter.

Although the angry wife said she and her husband were dealing with her indiscretion “in private”, it’s unclear if she sent a similar letter to her workplace. It is also unclear whether the woman’s allegations against the female staff member are true.

Justin Timberlake and Caitlyn Jenner are among the many celebrities who have been members of the club

Jack Nicholson and Mel Gibson were also members of the Sherwood Country Club

In her letter, the woman wrote, “To my horror, I recently found out that my husband had been romantically involved with one of our tennis club employees,” according to Page Six.

“I leave our community of respectable families and members [know] of this HOME WRECKER who works among us,” she added.

She wrote that she was now unable to go to the club without seeing the woman, and that it ruined her and her family’s experience there.

‘I try to avoid it; keep her away from my children, but she is here,” she wrote. She has no respect for this community. I did not expect this to happen. We are engaging and friendly with the employees who work here and that’s what happened to our family.

The woman added that the seductress hangs out at the neighborhood bar and must “see her smirk” every time she’s there.

“We chose this community for many good and healthy reasons, but it has been a nightmare. I have to see her at an exclusive club I belong to,’ the woman said, according to Page Six. “I am so sad that this happened in my own paradise.

“My husband and I are working on it privately but I couldn’t keep quiet,” she added.

DailyMail.com has contacted the club for comment, and it is unclear whether any disciplinary action is in progress.