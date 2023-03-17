Entertainment
Hollywood country club wife names tennis pro having affair with hubby
Hell has no fury! Hollywood country club wife names tennis pro having affair with hubby in scathing open letter that outraged members of star-studded establishment
- The woman accused a Sherwood Country Club tennis staff member of sleeping with her husband and ruining her family’s experience at the institution.
- Sherwood Country Club charges an initiation fee of $125,000 and $2,110 per month
- Located just north of Los Angeles, it has a host of famous members
A member of a posh Hollywood country club has written a scathing letter to members of the establishment warning them that a member of the tennis staff had slept with her husband and may be looking to boost his score.
The unidentified woman lives in the gated community attached to Sherwood Country Club and warned the community to beware of the ‘HOME WRECKER who works among us’ while addressing the employee by her first name and the first letter of her last name.
Located just north of Los Angeles, Sherwood Country Club charges $125,000 in initiation fees and $2,110 in monthly dues.
It has had a host of famous members including Justin Timberlake, Mel Gibson, Jack Nicholson, Caitlyn Jenner, Wayne Gretzky, Sylvester Stallone and Will Smith.
Sources inside the club said page 6 members were inflamed with gossip about the letter, and that management launched an investigation into the matter.
Although the angry wife said she and her husband were dealing with her indiscretion “in private”, it’s unclear if she sent a similar letter to her workplace. It is also unclear whether the woman’s allegations against the female staff member are true.
Justin Timberlake and Caitlyn Jenner are among the many celebrities who have been members of the club
Jack Nicholson and Mel Gibson were also members of the Sherwood Country Club
In her letter, the woman wrote, “To my horror, I recently found out that my husband had been romantically involved with one of our tennis club employees,” according to Page Six.
“I leave our community of respectable families and members [know] of this HOME WRECKER who works among us,” she added.
She wrote that she was now unable to go to the club without seeing the woman, and that it ruined her and her family’s experience there.
‘I try to avoid it; keep her away from my children, but she is here,” she wrote. She has no respect for this community. I did not expect this to happen. We are engaging and friendly with the employees who work here and that’s what happened to our family.
The woman added that the seductress hangs out at the neighborhood bar and must “see her smirk” every time she’s there.
“We chose this community for many good and healthy reasons, but it has been a nightmare. I have to see her at an exclusive club I belong to,’ the woman said, according to Page Six. “I am so sad that this happened in my own paradise.
“My husband and I are working on it privately but I couldn’t keep quiet,” she added.
DailyMail.com has contacted the club for comment, and it is unclear whether any disciplinary action is in progress.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11869051/Hollywood-country-club-wife-names-tennis-pro-having-AFFAIR-husband.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan says attempted arrest aimed to jail him ahead of election
- Prime Minister Modi hails approval of capital procurement proposals of military hardware worth 70,584 crores; says boost to autonomy
- Analysis: New areas of cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia will help cement ties beyond Jokowis’ tenure
- Watch: New Pentagon video shows Russian fighter jet hitting US drone
- Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi asks SAT to challenge Sebi’s restraining order
- Anastasia Potapova: Russian tennis player ‘formally warned’ by WTA for wearing Moscow football shirt
- Halle Berry, 56, shows off toned legs in a sheer black mini dress
- Google, Pfizer, Chobani and Other Leading Companies Pledge to Pair Afghan Refugees and Veterans as Mentors
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister discusses Kiev’s peace plan in phone calls with US and Chinese counterparts
- Bellingham Chuckanut 50k Runner raises money for animal earthquake victims
- Princess Diana’s posthumous insult to Donald Trump will leave you speechless
- Boris Johnson re-selected for Uxbridge seat