The start of a new Hollywood after historic Oscar wins
Courtesy of Gilbert Flores/Variety
By Eden Ingram
The Oscars made history on their 95th anniversary with Everything, everywhere, all at once (2022) sweeping multiple categories, winning a total of seven awards from their eight nominations, the most awards won by a film since Slumdog Millionaire In 2008.
This year’s awards show was a celebration of inclusivity and representation in film, giving fans and aspiring actors a ray of hope for Hollywood’s next generation. Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win Best Actress and Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian man to win Best Supporting Actor for the film.
For all the little boys and girls like me watching tonight, it’s a beacon of hope and possibility. It’s proof that you dream big and dream TO DO to come true. And ladies, don’t let anyone say you’re past your prime. Never give up, Yeoh said as she accepted her award. Yeoh remarkably received this award from Halle Berry, who received and became the first African-American woman to receive an Oscar in 2002.
Quan was overwhelmed and emotional when he received his award, saying, Mom, I just won an Oscar! He went on to say: My journey began on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and found myself here on the biggest stage in Hollywood… They say stories like this only happen in movies. I can’t believe this is happening to me. This, this is the American dream.
Quan made his first film debut when he was just 12, in Steven Spielberg’s hit 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, finally landed him his role in the 1985 adventure film, The Goonies. Quan took a hiatus from his acting career due to the difficulty of landing jobs and the lack of opportunities for Asian actors in Hollywood. During his acceptance speech he said: Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. All of you, please keep your dreams alive.
Spielberg beamed in the audience as he watched Quan accept the prestigious award. Quan credits Spielberg for the reason he fell in love with acting, for giving it his first opportunity and believing in him more than 30 years ago. Quan ended the emotional evening by reuniting with her co-star Harrison Ford from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doomand shared a comforting hug and hug with him on stage as Everything, everywhere, all at once won the final prize for best film.
The famous Jamie Lee Curtis of Halloween (1978) and terrible friday (2003) won Best Supporting Actress for Everything, everywhere, all at once, citing his victory to the love and support of his family and friends, saying: We just won an Oscar. Although many fans were looking forward to Angela Bassett winning the award for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), she became the first actress from a Marvel film to be nominated for the award.
Friends brought together by their love of cinema, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinhert, won Best Director and Best Writing (Original Screenplay) for the film. Scheinhert expressed his gratitude to his parents for allowing him to express his creativity and experiment with movies as a child, and Kwan also thanked his family and friends, saying: There is greatness in every no one, no matter who they are. If you have a genie waiting to burst, you just need to find the right people to unlock it. Additionally, Paul Rogers won Best Film Editing for the film.
The classic German war movie, In the west, nothing is new (2022) and comedy-drama set off the coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), came a little behind Everything, everywhere, all at once, each earning a total of nine nominations. In the west, nothing is new won a total of four awards, including Best International Film. Although The Banshees of Inisherin did not win any awards, it was one of the films nominated for Best Picture. An Irish goodbye (2022) received the award for Best Live Action Short Film. Directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley accepted the award along with actors James Martin and Seamus OHara. White and Berkeley said, “This award is actually the second most important thing today, because it’s this man’s birthday. He’s here in Hollywood, wearing a leopard print suit jacket , we would like to use the rest of our time here to sing for James. The audience exploded in sound, singing Happy Birthday to James Martin, who is the first actor with Down syndrome to receive an Oscar. Before the ceremony, Martin said that winning an Oscar would put the icing on my birthday cake.
Other notable highlights of the night included Brenden Fraser winning Best Actor for The whale (2022), who starred alongside Yeoh in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008), and Quan in Encino Man (1992).
Ruth E. Carter, member of the first African-American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporatedwon Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Carter became the first African-American woman to win two Oscars. women who talk (2022), based on a novel about women in an isolated religious colony who reveal the harsh truths and experiences of their way of life, won Best Adapted Screenplay and Guillermo Del Toro won Best Feature animated footage for his animated film, Guillermo Del Toros Pinocchio (2022). Toros’ speech was very heartfelt, as he thanked his parents for all their sacrifices and expressed the importance of animation, saying: Animation is cinema Keep animation in the conversation.
The performance of Naatu Naatu, presented by Deepika Padukone, from the Indian film RRR (2022), received a standing ovation for its fine performance by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava alongside around twenty dancers. The performance proved how essential and incredibly powerful dance is to movies as it inspires and captivates crowds.
Finally, Lady Gaga gave a surprise performance of her song Hold My Hand, which was nominated for Best Song for Top Gun: Maverick (2022), and dedicated his performance to the late director Tony Scott, saying: We all need each other. We need a lot of love to get through this life. Sometimes we need heroes. There are heroes all around us. You may find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside. Overall, this year’s ceremony was an exciting evening filled with memorable achievements, heartfelt speeches, and actors and directors who made Oscar history.
