A review of Town Called Malice, you don’t get more 1980s than this gory crime drama | Television

IIs it Peaky Blinders but 50 years later with cockney accents? It’s Gangs of London but 50 years ago with the sun? Is it McMafia but worth watching? The answer is yes. Skys new drama series A Town Called Malice is, unabashedly, a bit of every family crime thriller of recent years, this time unapologetically set in the 1980s.

I mean, my God, it’s the 80s. The show and each of the eight episodes is named after an 80s pop hit (don’t write to tell me Daddy Cool was in the late 80s 70. Why be that person, when we all have so little time on the planet?) and almost all The scene is accompanied by one of the other great melodies of the time, sometimes even with the lip synchronization of a character who might be best kept behind the fourth wall, allowing the series to cling to its internal logic and vestiges of credibility.

There are many scenes. And split screens. And the multicolored fades. And titles for big set pieces (The Battle of Bermondsey, The Battle of Escobells). Anyone old enough to remember the 1980s will probably feel a little tired of being so edited, but that’s today’s youth for you.

Another note, before we move on, to someone else at a certain age Martha Plimpton of The Goonies, girlfriend of River Phoenix and Parenthood fame, plays family matriarch Mint Ma, and is no longer 17. She’s great and all, but I thought you should know. Nothing is more 20 years ago than you think it was.

Let’s look at the plot. The Lord family once ruled South East London with a rod of all old iron but, like the Wimpys, their rule is coming to an end. There are Peckham pretenders to the throne rising. Alas for Gene Lord (Jack Rowan), the family’s baby and white sheep trying to distance himself from their relationships, things go awry when he makes a rare visit home to introduce his sweet fiancée Cindy (Tahirah Sharif ) to the clan. Before you can say permanent leggings, he joined them in a dumping rumble against those who would seek to steal family dishonour; Cindy revealed hidden, less gentle depths, mowing down the cop about to arrest her; and enjoys a young repeat offender’s dream of traveling to the Costa del Crime to stay with Uncle Tony (Dougray Scott) until the turmoil passes.

It’s not a subtle program (and Scott isn’t a subtle actor either) and Tony soon turns out to be exactly what you’d expect: a shit-talking criminal, whose attitude mutation lecherous towards Cindy in something violently sinister is one of the effort’s most wickedly compelling bits.

A bloody shootout later, Gene and Cindy have the beginnings of a real estate empire in their hands. News arrives that the policeman is dead, effectively jailing the couple in Malaga unless Cindy wants to go down for murder. Mint Ma summons the boy but Gene refuses to leave his beloved. That their forced repatriation might represent a fresh start (for both of them, as Cindy obviously has a past to rival anything the Lords can muster) is the meat of the remaining episodes. You can take the boy out of his gang family (albeit after saying an unfortunate goodbye to the bad uncle protecting you from the cops hunting your girlfriend), but can you remove the boy’s gang family? Is your path in life determined by nature or nurture? And can you really tell, when the feeders have an idea of ​​your new Malaga property development deal and want a piece of the action too?

Murders, shootings, double passages, justice of self-defense, embezzlements, negotiations, confidences, lies and revelations abound, the accents slip and are found, the music howls, the publishers are exhausted by the side of the road. It all happens without messing up the brain or trying to become more than the sum of its fun, noisy parts. A bit like the 80s, really.

In short, for those who like this kind of thing, this is the kind of thing they like. The rest of us may have to keep taking the Sanatogen and wait for someone to wheel us into the shade for a nap. Forty winks, we used to call it. About 80 TikToks these days, if I read my conversion charts correctly. Well. Let’s go. Let’s go.