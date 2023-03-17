UM to award honorary doctorates to acclaimed Indigenous poet and iconic stage designer

MISSOULA – Mandy Smoker Broaddus is a former Poet Laureate from Montana who helped implement India’s Education for All Act statewide. John Shaffner is a legendary Hollywood production designer who has created sets for many of television’s most beloved shows.

Both will receive honorary doctorates from the University of Montana this spring.

On March 16, the state’s Board of Regents approved UM’s request to present the doctorates at launch ceremonies on Saturday, May 13. The two will serve as UM’s kick-off speakers, with Smoker Broadus speaking at the morning ceremony and Shaffner speaking in the afternoon.

“Both Mandy and John are extraordinary UM alumni whose creative talents have had a tremendous impact on the world,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “They are leaders in their respective fields, and it is our great privilege to present them with honorary doctorates.

Smoker Broaddus will receive an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters and Shaffner will receive an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts.

Mandy Smoker Broaddus

The smoker Broaddus was born on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation and is a member of the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes. She attended Pepperdine University for her undergraduate work, earned an MFA in creative writing from UM in 2002, and pursued additional graduate studies at UCLA and the University of Colorado. She received the Richard Hugo Memorial Fellowship at UM and also received the Arianna and Yellow Thunder Fellowship at UCLA.

In 2005, she published an acclaimed book of poetry, “Another Rescue Attempt”, which explores culture, language, identity, relationships and the natural world. Other releases followed, including 2022’s “Thunderous,” a children’s graphic novel she co-wrote with Natalie Peeterse whose main characters are all Native Americans. The novel strives to authentically represent Lakota values ​​and traditions.

Early in her career, Smoker Broaddus taught at Fort Peck Community College and served as Dean of Students at Fraser Public schools. When the Montana Legislature funded the All India Education Act in 2005, she joined the state’s Office of Public Instruction as the first Indian Student Success Specialist in the Education Program. Indian. She was promoted to Director of Indian Education in 2009 and served in that role until 2018, playing an instrumental role in helping Montana classrooms learn more about Indigenous history, contributions and issues. .

At OPI, Smoker Broaddus also advanced the Schools of Promise initiative, which aimed to close the achievement gaps of the lowest performing schools in Montana. In 2015, she was named Educator of the Year by the National Indian Education Association.

In 2019, Governor Steve Bullock named Smoker Broaddus and Melissa Kwasny Co-Laureates of Poets for the State of Montana. They held this position until 2021.

now living in Helen, Smoker Broaddus is a management consultant for Indigenous and culturally appropriate education for Education Northwest, which works to meet the urgent education and service needs of young people in the region and the country. She is also a member of the National Advisory Council on Indian Education for the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

UM alumnus Denise Juneau, who served as Montana’s superintendent of public instruction from 2009 to 2017, wrote this about Smoker Broaddus: “He’s a phenomenal role model who manages to be as at the comfortable as a data geek than as a Poet Laureate. She is a teacher, mother, lawyer and leader who has had a significant influence in Montana and the country. She ensures that tribal voices are included at every table she sits at and offers a vision for building inclusive systems.

John Shaffner

John Shaffner stands on the set of ‘Two and a Half Men’.

Shaffner was born and raised in Missoula. He graduated from UM in 1974 with an undergraduate degree in drama, working with both the Missoula Children’s Theater and the Bigfork Summer Playhouse early in his career. He went on to earn an MFA from Carnegie Mellon University as he paved the way that took him from Pittsburgh to New York to star-studded Las Angeles.

Shaffner is one of the most famous and influential production designers in recent history. By one count, he served as designer for 134 television pilots and 54 series, including hits such as “Friends,” “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Often sharing credit with her longtime partner and husband, Joe Stewart, Shaffner has won six Emmys: three for the David Copperfield specials, two for “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and one for the sitcom “George Lopez.” He also won the Art Directors Guild Awards for “The Big Bang Theory” and the “2006 Emmy Awards”. It has been nominated over 70 times for major production design awards. John served as President and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and established Television Academy Honors.

Shaffner maintained close ties with UM, mentoring students and designing sets for the Montana Repertory Theater. He has served on the Advisory Board of the College of Arts and Media since its inception and is a recipient of UM’s “Odyssey of the Stars,” which raises scholarships and other funds for CAM. Now retired and living in Missoula, Shaffner will host and design the look for “Odyssey” 2023 on Saturday, April 1.

His letters of recommendation for the honorary doctorate were glowing:

“Hollywood lost a legend in production design when John decided to retire,” wrote “The Conners” producer Barbara Bruce. “I don’t think there is another production designer who has designed sets for as many television episodes as John.”

JK Simmons, the UM alum who won an Oscar for his role in ‘Whiplash’, wrote: “John Shaffner was a legend when I started my studies at UM. His work has raised the bar for budding designers and is still spoken of with respect in Montana theatrical circles.

Francoise Cherry-Cohen, production designer for ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’, wrote: ‘Not to mention he coined the fabulous name of the hit 80s show ‘Star Search’, chose the iconic sofa, floral and tropical from ‘The Golden Girls’ and placed the golden picture frame around the peephole of the apartment door on ‘Friends’.

