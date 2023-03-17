MARIE ANTOINETTE (Premiere of the new series)





Premieres Sundays March 19 to May 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App Marie Antoinette (Emilie SchleBerlin Dance School) was only a teenager when she left Austria to marry the Dauphin of France (Louis Cunningham, BRIDGERTON). With pressure to continue the Bourbon line and secure the Franco-Austrian alliance, she must follow the complex rules of the French court while attempting to charm her reluctant future king, Louis XVI. MARIE-ANTOINETTE: Preview Having become Queen of Style and a true fashion icon, Marie-Antoinette tried to recreate Versailles in her own image: free, independent and feminist. But libelous pamphlets and persistent rumors about her private life undermine her status, and her opponents within the royal family will do anything to bring her down. Courtesy of Caroline Dubois – Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / digital photo Emilia Schle (Marie Antoinette) EPISODE GUIDE: Episode 1: The Slap airs Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV – Marie-Antoinette is only a teenager when she is forced to leave Austria to marry the Dauphin. But she’s as ill-prepared as her clumsy teenage husband. How will this free spirit react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules of etiquette? Courtesy of Caroline Dubois – Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / digital photo Louis Cunningham (Louis), Emilia Schle (Marie Antoinette) Episode 2: Rival Queens premieres Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV – When Louis refuses to share his bed with her, Marie-Antoinette realizes that producing an heir will not be easy. She turns to Madame du Barry for help. But the favorite begins to see the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections. There can’t be two queens at Versailles, and du Barry is not about to die out. Courtesy of Caroline Dubois – Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / digital photo Gaia Weiss (Madame Du Barry), James Purefoy (The King, The King) Episode 3: Choose a Princess premieres Sunday, April 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV – The royal family goes on vacation to Fontainebleau. Marie-Antoinette discovers du Barry’s plan to welcome the bride of Provence. Antoinette’s growing hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the king. Courtesy of Caroline Dubois – Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / digital photo James Purefoy (The King), Gaia Weiss (Madame Du Barry) Episode 4: Reine de France premieres Sunday April 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV – Marie-Antoinette and Louis are about to make their first official visit to Paris. But the king falls seriously ill and the succession becomes a reality. Du Barry knows she must protect herself from the future Queen of France. Courtesy of Caroline Dubois – Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / digital photo Louis Cunningham (Louis), Emilia Schle (Marie Antoinette), James Purefoy (The King) Episode 5: Rebel Queen premieres Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV – Louis may now be king, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen of France. First Steps – Host a sparkling Inauguration Ball and convince Louis to choose his pro-Austrian candidate as the new Prime Minister. Courtesy of Caroline Dubois – Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / digital photo Jasmine Blackborow (Lamballe), Jack Archer (Provence), Roxane Duran (Josephine) Episode 6: Deus Ex Machina airs Sunday, April 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV – Surprisingly, the person who comes to Versailles to save the royal wedding is Marie-Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, who realizes that he will have his work cut out if he wants to unite the couple and save the Franco alliance -Austrian. Courtesy of Caroline Dubois – Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / digital photo Jonas Bloquet (Joseph), Emilia Schle (Marie Antoinette) Episode 7: The Ostrich airs Sunday, April 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV – Marie-Antoinette is finally pregnant! But his reputation is damaged when pornographic pamphlets contesting the legitimacy of his unborn child appear in Versailles. Louis demands a thorough investigation to nab the seditious traitors. Courtesy of Caroline Dubois – Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / digital photo Liah O’Prey (Yolande) Episode 8: Queen of Hearts premieres Sunday, May 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV – Louis becomes increasingly confident as he embarks on supporting the American Revolutionary War. Marie-Antoinette embraces life at the Petit Trianon where she falls in love with a familiar face – Count Axel von Fersen. Courtesy of Caroline Dubois – Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / digital photo Jack Archer (Provence), Yoli Fuller (Saint-Georges) Watch at your own pace: MARIE ANTOINETTE airs Sunday, March 19 on PBS and will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.orgTHE PBS appavailable on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. A fresh and feminist vision of Marie-Antoinette Credits: Created and written by Deborah Davis (La Favorite) and directed by Pete Travis (episodes 1-4) and Geoffrey Enthoven (episodes 5-8). The series is a CANAL+ Original Creation in collaboration with CAPA Theater, Studios Banijay France And People. Executive produced by Claude Chelli, Stphanie Chartreux, Margaux Balsan and Deborah Davis. Banijay Rights is handling the international distribution of MARIE ANTOINETTE and has secured the deal with PBS Distribution for the series.

