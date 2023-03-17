This Hollywood star and her daughter took the subway to the Oscars to prove a point. Did it work?

Sign up for the Independent Climate email to get the latest advice on saving the planet Receive our free climate email

IIf the Golden Little Men were awarded for the most eco-friendly Oscar entrants, then Ed Begley Jr and Hayden Carson Begley would be the toast of Tinseltown.

For the third time, the veteran actor and his daughter used Los Angeles’ extensive bus and train network to get to the Oscars, proudly showing off their subway passes as they arrived on the red carpet.

They said The Independent this week about their love of public transit and efforts to encourage more Angelenos to get on a bus or train in a city where it’s a far less ubiquitous choice than New York, San Francisco or Chicago.

Begley Jr, star of many Christopher Guest films, including Best of Show and dozens of TV series like You better call Saul, development stopped and the recently relaunched To party, said photographers and fans alike were amused by their low-key ride to Hollywood’s biggest night.

The actor, who spent part of his childhood on the East Coast, contrasted the Los Angeles subway with that of New York.

David Letterman would take the subway to do Late at nighthe said The Independent. People on Madison Avenue and those who do hard jobs for very little money ride the subways and buses in New York.

It’s very different in Los Angeles because they were spread out. The transit system here goes from Pomona to Trancas; from Santa Clarita to Long Beach. It is a vast area that they service and do their best.

He added: My aim, and I think Haydens too, is to try to draw attention to this in a positive way, so that more people try public transport.

Ms. Begley documented their journey to the Oscars (the LA subway bus from Valley Village to Studio City changes to the Red Line subway exit at Hollywood and Vine) on TikTok. The trip was not without its own drama, including a mad rush for a train, a split seam on a dress and a lost pair of shoes.

After a memorable night at the Oscars (Brendan Fraser winning Best Actor for Hayden; Lady Gagas’ performance for Ed), it was time to go.

We walked down Hollywood Boulevard, back to the Hollywood and Vine station and hopped on the red line and headed home, Ms. Begley said.

Hayden Carson Begley and her father Ed Begley Jr attend the Governors Ball during the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 12 in Hollywood (Getty Pictures)

For Begley Jr, 73, the round trip cost him 70 cents. (A one-way off-peak ride for seniors is 35 cents on the Los Angeles subway.)

Ms Begleys TikTok video has been viewed 2 million times, received thousands of comments and spawned a slew of articles online. He was also praised by the official LA Metros Twitter account. And the award for smartest way to get to the Oscars goes to…they tweeted.

The clip was also the grand finale of a seven-day TikTok series about his trips to Los Angeles using only public transportation, a far less common feat than people in other cities might assume.

I was wondering if anyone would care, she said. I feel very passionate about public transit in Los Angeles as I have taken it since I was a kid with my dad. I thought, okay, I’m very interested in this, but does anyone else find this interesting?

After the first video, I was kinda berated by people who didn’t really understand why I was doing it, or maybe thought I was doing it to try to show off. But it helped my cause because I was able to explain exactly why I was doing it and gave me a lot of traction that I could propel into other episodes.

She also recalled how, after sharing her project with a friend, he unironically commented that he had been telling people for years that LA should have a subway and he thought it would be a great idea.

What’s even funnier is that people agreed with him, she noted.

LA has been a city suffocated by cars since Automakers worked to expand the streetcar network in the 1960s.

According to Neighborhood Data Platform for Social Change at the University of Southern California. (By comparing, 56% of New Yorkers use public transport in the city.)

In addition to already low public transportation numbers in Los Angeles, the pandemic has dealt a heavy blow. Bus ridership fell by 65% ​​and rail ridership by 75% at the start of 2020, The Los Angeles Times reported.

At the end of 2022, ridership reached 72.5% of pre-pandemic levels, LA Metro reportedand public officials aim to return to pre-Covid numbers by July.

But public transit trips, and the micromobility options that come with them like walking, pedal bikes, e-bikes and scooters, must increase exponentially if California is to meet its ambitious climate goals.

Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation to make the state carbon neutral by 2045, a plan that will involve cutting emissions by 85%. California’s transportation sector accounts for about half of the states’ global heating emissions, not to mention the associated air pollution that disproportionately affects low-income and minority neighborhoods.

It shouldn’t be the responsibility of the people who use it as an essential service to maintain it, Ms Begley said. I think if we can all participate and keep going, it can be something that not only does good for the environment, but also for society.

Begley Jr added: If people don’t ride it, they don’t have enough fare money and it deteriorates further. It can’t be overlooked, we need to make sure we fund it properly and that it works great for everyone in LA City and County.

Along with her transit fandom, Ms. Begley proves herself on the old green block (her mother Rachelle Carson-Begley is also an actress and environmentalist, while her older sister, Amanda, is a sustainability educator).

Ed Begley Jr has been described as an ultra-environmentalist, having been an early pioneer of electric vehicles, recycling, solar panels and veganism since the 1970s.

He planted a drought-tolerant garden of native California plants, buried a 10,000-gallon rainwater tank in the garden, and irrigated fruit trees with a gray water system before it got to the fashion. For fun, he organizes a longtime competition with a friend, the scientist Bill Nye, which has the lowest carbon footprint.

The public transport mission of the father and daughters seems to be gaining ground. My next door neighbor who follows me on TikTok said, I didn’t even know there was a bus going over Laurel [Canyon], it would save me a lot of time as I constantly commute there. Can you show me how to take it? I jumped at the chance, Ms Begley said.

As for the upcoming Oscars, Begley Jr said his wife will be his plus-one but confirmed she won’t be taking the subway.

On previous occasions, Ms Carson-Begley has ridden in someone else’s (electric) vehicle and her husband has cycled to the ceremony. At 73, however, he says he’s slowing down a bit.

But I know my dad will find a way to make it happen that’s energy efficient, Ms Begley said.