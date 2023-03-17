Nancy Meyers movie that flopped on Netflix revived by Warner Bros – The Hollywood Reporter





The Nancy Meyers film which recently flopped at Netflix due to budget issues could be revived at Warner Bros. After being settled at Netflix for more than a year, Meyers’ long-awaited return to the director’s chair began to unravel last week over budget disagreements. Sources say The Hollywood Reporter that Warners, lured by the idea of ​​a hot off-the-shelf project with a stellar cast and a possible summer debut date, could step in to pick it up. Exploratory talks are underway, according to multiple sources. Scarlett Johansson was attached to play the lead role in Meyers’ feature, with Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson and Michael Fassbender also eyeing the project. Meyers will write, direct and produce the comedy, which is currently known as Paramount Parisalthough it is unclear whether this is the actual title, a working title, or a codename. It’s unclear if the cast will remain intact if and when the project moves to Warners. Meyers had asked for a budget north of $130 million, possibly as high as $150 million, sources said. Netflix held the film at $130 million. It’s unclear what Warners would be on board with given the belt-tightening the studio is facing, though some generous backends could end up on the table. Sources say Paris centers on a talented young writer-director who falls in love with a producer, with the pair making several successful films before romantically and professionally calling it quits. However, the two are forced to reunite when a big new project arises, and they find themselves paired up again and must deal with high stakes and volatile stars. There are several parallels to Meyers’ own life. She had a long-standing romantic and professional relationship with fellow writer-director-producer Charles Shyer after they met while working in Hollywood. The couple got married and had an enviable production that included films such as Private Benjamin, Baby Boom, The Parent Trap And The father of the bride. After Meyers and Shyer split, Meyers continued to write and direct films such as something must give And Holidays. Meyers directed the last comedy of 2015 Trainee, with Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. (She produced the 2017 feature film Back at home, which was written and directed by his daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer.) “I’m taking a break,” Meyers said during a 2019 conversation with Mindy Kaling at the annual Produced By conference. She also spoke of the disappearance of mid-budget comedies like hers from the theatrical market: “The industry has changed in ways that are somewhat unrecognizable to me.” The Meyers barrel also includes It is complicated And What women Want. If the deal with Warner Bros. materializes, the film should receive a theatrical release. Once constant theatrical presences, rom-coms have fallen out of fashion at the box office and become the domain of streamers. Meyers commanded prices on the high end for the genre. His productions have earned a place in the annals of romantic comedy, with Architectural Summaryproper production design and call sheets featuring massive stars like Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep.

