Entertainment
Who are the best stylists in Hollywood?
The retirement of Hollywood’s top stylist Law Roachs has shocked the fashion world.
Roach, who is responsible for Zendaya’s style transformation, took to Instagram this week to reveal he was leaving the industry, writing: Politics, lies and false narratives finally got me.
But her retirement has also shone a spotlight on the men and women who dress the A-list for the red carpet and beyond.
Here are five of Hollywood’s most powerful stylists.
Jason Bolden
Customer : Michael B Jordan, Serena Williams, Alicia Keys, Angelina Jolie
Missouri native Bolden dressed Michael B Jordan in Louis Vuitton and Vanessa Hudgens in vintage Chanel for this year’s Oscars, as well as styled Yara Shahidi, Dwyane Wade, Sabrina Carpenter, DeWanda Wise and Trevor Noah for the after-parties. parts.
Initially a medical student at Northwestern University, he transferred to the Art Institute of Chicago, where he got into fashion when longtime friend, actress Gabrielle Union, asked him to help her dress for Art Basel in 2011.
She’s like, Just find me something from your store to wear. Bring it on, said Bolden fashionista. It was a friend moment and I put her in this vintage Lanvin and it went crazy.
Netflix show star 2019, Hollywood styleBolden stands out from his peers by eschewing clothes rails for a minimalist approach: If We Did The Oscars, He Said voguethere will probably be three options.
Extraordinary style moment: Michael B Jordan wearing Louis Vuitton and Tiffany brooches to present at this year’s Oscars
Karla Welch
Customer : Olivia Wilde, Ana de Armas, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, Karlie Kloss
Welch has fashion in his blood, starting it by working at his father’s men’s clothing store in British Columbia, Canada.
Actress and landing director Olivia Wilde is her first client, she now counts some of Hollywood’s most eclectic dressers among her clientele, as well as her own label, XKarla.
A Biebers favorite, she designed over 60 pieces for Justins 2012-2013 Believe World Tour, and collaborated on a T-shirt line with the singer, who told vogue: Karla and I have always pushed the boundaries together.
welch said O of his styling process: you get to know someone, where they want to go, and you go from there.
I really think about them and what we’re trying to say and then figure out how to articulate that through the clothes.
Extraordinary style moment: Put on Justin Bieber in a Celine suit and Nike sneakers to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in June 2021
Andrew Mukamal
Customer : Zoe Kravitz, Lily-Rose Depp, Kaia Gerber, Channing Tatum
The New York stylist is renowned for the cool energy he brings to his clients’ looks. His longest collaboration is with actress Zoe Kravitz, whom he dressed for his 2019 wedding to Karl Glusman and in Saint Laurent and Oscar de la Renta for the past year The Batman press tour.
Zoes’ red carpet style is constantly changing, he said vogue. We often look at classic style mainstays, things we both love, and try to modernize them or elevate them to a new place.
Mukamal is also responsible for putting Billie Eilish in Rick Owens for the 2022 Grammys, and is the visionary behind many of model Kaia Gerbers’ street looks, also dressing her for her first Met Gala in 2021.
Extraordinary style moment: Zoe Kravitz velvet cat’s head dress by Oscar de la Renta for The Batman press tour
Kate Young
Customer : Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller
One of Hollywood’s most sought-after stylists, New Yorker Young has topped The Hollywood Reporters Powerful stylists list three times.
Recently dressing Australian actress Margot Robbie in Alaia for the Babylon First, Young is responsible for curating red carpet looks for an array of stars, including Jennifer Lawrence and Selena Gomez, who she’s worked with regularly since 2014, telling the publication: Every look with Selena tends to go viral.
For this year’s Oscars, Young dressed Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams in Chanel couture and Tiffany jewelry, and wore Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner in transparent black Louis Vuitton for the vanity lounge after the party.
Kate is very collaborative, Gomez said vogue. We usually start with a phone conversation or a FaceTime and she always asks me what I’m thinking and how I want to feel for the particular event.
Extraordinary style moment: Dakota Johnson in a Gucci dress with crystal fringes for the lost girl premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival
Jamie Mizrahi
Customer : Adele, Nicole Richie, Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse
The stylist, who lives in Los Angeles, counts models, singers, actresses and Hollywood royalty among her many clients. Having worked with British singer Adele for years, Mizrahi was commissioned to style the star press tour for her. 30 album in 2021, personally selecting looks inspired by the 40s and 50s.
I think it’s really important to think about the person before you think about yourself, she said fashionista. It’s a collaboration. I don’t dress Ashley Benson like I dress Riley Keough; I don’t dress Riley Keough like I dress Suki Waterhouse.
After starting his career at vogueMizrahi moved from New York to LA where she landed Eva Mendes as her first client, dressing her for the 2013 Place beyond the pines press tour.
Soon she was styling Katy Perry and Britney Spears, as well as co-founding beauty company Violet Gray and shapewear line Kit Undergarments.
Extraordinary style moment: Adele in custom Armani at the 2022 Brit Awards
Updated: March 17, 2023, 04:08
|
