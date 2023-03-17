Actor Shivangi Joshi was hospitalized due to kidney infection; urge everyone to stay hydrated







In the photo, we can see Shivangi taking coconut water and his caption reads: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi shared an Instagram post to update his fans and followers on his recent medical condition. Sharing a photo of herself in a hospital, Shivangi updated that she was admitted due to a kidney infection.In the photo, we can see Shivangi taking coconut water and his caption reads: Hello everyone,

It’s been a tough few days, I had a kidney infection, but I want to let you know that with the support of my family, my friends, the doctors, the hospital staff and the grace of God, I feel better. This is also to remind you will need to take care of your body, mind and soul and above all stay hydrated guys.

I love you all,

And I’ll be back in action very soon.

Recovery and Healing

lots of love

Shivangui. Shivangi, 24, is a popular name in the entertainment industry with over 7.8 million followers on Instagram. Shivangi’s early summers kidney infection message draws our attention to understanding the causes of kidney infection and how to prevent it. Kidney infection occurs when there is a bacterial infection caused by E.Coli in the urethra. The bacteria enters the body through the urinary tract and reaches the kidneys where it causes infection. Common symptoms of kidney infection are pain and discomfort in the lower back, sides below the abdomen, and around the genitals. The infected person may also have a high body temperature and may also experience chills and chills. Kidney infection can cause extreme weakness, loss of appetite, and lethargy. In some cases, the person also suffers from diarrhea. Why is hydration important?

People who have a kidney infection are often advised to drink plenty of water regularly, as this helps flush bacteria from the kidneys. It is recommended to keep drinking water if one is feeling the symptoms until one starts urinating in a light color unlike the foul-smelling dark-colored urine during the infection. Prolonged or repeated episodes of dehydration can cause a urinary tract infection. Dehydration can also lead to serious kidney conditions like kidney failure. It is also characterized by pain or a burning sensation when urinating, the urge to urinate frequently, the feeling of not being able to relieve oneself completely, the presence of blood in the urine, foul-smelling urine and constant pain in the lower abdomen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/actor-shivangi-joshi-hospitalised-due-to-kidney-infection-urges-all-to-stay-hydrated/articleshow/98696233.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related