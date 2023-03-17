Gladiator 2 casts Barry Keoghan – The Hollywood Reporter





Barry Keoghan, the Oscar-nominated actor who is comfortable in a good period piece, is in talks to join Paul Mescal in Untitled by Ridley Scott Gladiator sequel, sources say The Hollywood Reporter. Scott directs the sequel to his 2000 historical epic which starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a former general forced to become a gladiator during the reign of the patricidal self-proclaimed Roman Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, while Crowe took home the Best Actor statuette, among five wins for the acclaimed film. Neither Crowe’s nor Phoenix’s character survived the procedure. The sequel will feature After Sun Oscar nominee Mescal, who would play Lucius, son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus of Phoenix. (Spencer Treat Clark played the role in the original film.) If a deal is struck, Keoghan will play a character named Emperor Geta. (Geta was an actual Roman emperor, though the sequel story isn’t based on true events.) Scott will work with All the money in the world scribe David Scarpa, who also wrote the filmmaker’s next Napoleon Bonaparte film. Scott will produce with Michael Pruss via Scott Free, and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are executive producers. Scott brings together several key members of his original’s behind-the-scenes crew, including cinematographer John Mathieson, production designer Arthur Max, and costume designer Janty Yates. Paramount is behind the project, but Gladiator was a co-production with Universal. Universal will have the opportunity to co-produce Gladiator 2 once the project is packaged. Paramount has set a November 22, 2024 release for the epic. Keoghan just earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for filming 1920s The Banshees of Inisherinone of the acclaimed film’s nine Oscar nominations, and is known for his offbeat work in films such as The Killing of a Sacred Deer And Eternals. He also had a small role in Matt Reeves The Batman, in which he was teased for being a potential precursor to the Joker. He’s a favorite of the indie scene and is currently filming Trey Edward Shults’ latest film, which also stars Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd. Keoghan is replaced by WME, Entertainment 360 and Sloane Offer.

