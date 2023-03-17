John Anderson Will Come Swingin’ To Tulsa For An Acoustic Show | Culture & Leisure





TULSA Classic country powerhouse John Anderson takes his decades of success and hits the road with a special acoustic performance at Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale March 17. John Anderson grew up in Apopka, Florida. He began his music career performing solo across the state while working in construction before joining the roof crew for the new Grand Ole Opry house. It was there that he landed a recording contract. After recording modestly in the late 70s, Anderson scored No. 1 hits in the 80s with Wild and Blue, Swingin’ and Black Sheep. After a brief career lull, he staged a big comeback in 1992 when Starlight Tequila Night became his first No. 1 single in nine years. This momentum carried him into the 2000s, giving him 60 country singles over four consecutive decades. For more information on Anderson, visit www.JohnAnderson.com. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature dining and gaming to award-winning live entertainment, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Information about upcoming concerts at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar can be found online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling (918) 384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

