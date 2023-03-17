Entertainment
Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi was granted a temporary restraining order against a 61-year-old stalker
Jacob Elordi received a temporary restraining order from a Los Angeles court on Monday against a man he said was harassing him.
The Euphoria actor, 25, told the court that a 61-year-old man named Robert Dennis Furo had repeatedly made unwanted advances against him in recent weeks, TMZ reported after reviewing court documents.
Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs on the HBO series, said Furo left items last month including a note, a bouquet of roses, candies and pastries during several visits to his home in Hollywood, California.
The Brisbane, Australia-born actor said he had never met Furo, who he said left a bag of pastries hanging on a door of his residence on February 5.
Elordi said he found the pastries on his way back from walking his dog and then threw them away. He said Furo appeared in his yard and said he was glad to see Elordi’s “silly, ugly face” and then told him he loved him.
Court news: Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, 25, received a temporary restraining order from a Los Angeles court on Monday against a man he says was stalking him. He was seen at the Oscars in Los Angeles last year
The actor, who appeared on Deep Water last year alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, said he told Furo to leave and reported his license plate number to authorities .
Elordi told the court that weeks later he found sweets, flowers and a note in his garden, and security footage showed Furo visiting the scene three times within half an hour.
A copy of the note Elordi said in court that Furo sent him read: “Jacob, I wanted to apologize for 3 sat. There is. I was hoping to catch you. I wanted you to tell me if you sent.
‘Found you on a lovely Saturday afternoon quite organically unaddressed without getting lost like this time. Would it be possible if you could call. My hands are shaking.’
Elordi said he had reason to believe Furo was watching his home and whereabouts, and he was worried about returning home from a film shoot he is currently working on, as Furo obsessively posted on social media about him.
Elordi told the court he was told Furo had a criminal history and was charged in 2007 with breaking into actor Nicolas Cage’s home in the middle of the night while wearing one of the leather jackets. actor’s leather.
The court ordered Furo to stay at least 100 meters away from Elordi, his residence, his vehicle and his workplace.
Furo in 2008 pleaded guilty to felony criminal harassment in connection with an October 1, 2007 incident at a Newport Beach, California home owned by Cage, The daily breeze reported.
He was sentenced to six months in rehabilitation, as his attorney said Furo was “sleep walking…in a drug-induced daze” during the incident.
The actor, who appeared in Deep Water last year, was pictured in New York in May last year
The Australian-born actor was pictured on the Met Gala red carpet last year
|
