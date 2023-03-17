From The Hurt Locker to American Sniper: How Hollywood Tried to Tackle the Iraq War | Movies

Ohen The Hurt Locker, perhaps the most significant film about the Iraq War, won Best Picture, it also scored a dubious story, posting the worst box office of all previous winners. It only made $11 million at the time, then several more millions after the Oscar bump despite the pleas of critics who rightly insisted that director Kathryn Bigelow and her screenwriter, Mark Boal, had made a carefully apolitical thriller about an army bomb squad. who spends his days defusing improvised explosive devices. And what could be more exciting than that? How many hit movies and TV shows have been built around the ticking of bombs that are about to explode? Too many to count.

And yet, five years into the war, Americans just didn’t want to hear about it. The dramatic events of the invasion ended within months: Saddam Hussein’s regime was overthrown, along with his statue in Baghdad’s Firdos Square, and George W Bush flew on an aircraft carrier with a Mission Accomplished banner , declaring that major combat operations were over. Minor combat operations would continue indefinitely, of course, as the power vacuum was filled with the chaos of a growing insurgency and great spasms of sectarian violence. This is The Hurt Locker’s Iraq War, a rudderless, perilous, borderline nihilistic enterprise that politicians could not risk ending their careers. It didn’t matter that Bigelow and Boal weren’t making an explicitly anti-war movie, one that focused on visceral, thrilling, grounded experiences. The backdrop was too disappointing.

The cinematic history of the Iraq War is not fully written, even 20 years after its outbreak. Most of the major Hollywood films about Vietnam The Deer Hunter, Apocalypse Now, Platoon, Full Metal Jacket, Casualties of War were produced long after the war, when the urgency of an ongoing conflict could be relativized to its costs. . Still, there’s reason to be pessimistic that the risk-averse, IP-dependent studios of the 21st century are plunging back into a war they rarely bothered to engage in in the first place. Keep in mind: The Hurt Locker was independently produced and distributed by Summit Entertainment, which made quite a bit of money from the Twilight movies before it was gobbled up by Lionsgate.

Bradley Cooper in American Sniper. Photography: Keith Bernstein/Warner Bros/Allstar

Much like The Hurt Locker, many movies that have been made about Iraq have focused on individual heroism and trauma, rather than the darker, decidedly unheroic issues of how we found ourselves in this mess in the first place. Of the two most notable exceptions, the first was Oliver Stones’ 2008 biopic W, which incorporated the Iraq war into the larger story of George W Bush’s life as he made his unlikely rise from a capricious, drunken and mediocre failure to a two-term president eager to settle his father’s accounts. Stone had made his reputation on Vietnamese films like Platoon and Born on the Fourth of July, which transformed his own disillusionment as a war veteran. But W transformed to look more like Stones Nixon, a surprisingly sympathetic portrayal of a leader isolated by scandal rather than the left-wing broadside people might have expected. Through Stones’ lens, the war in Iraq has been reduced to the unfortunate collateral damage of a father-son relationship.

Another biopic, Adam McKay’s semi-satirical Vice, spent less time on Iraq than W arguing that Dick Cheney, another wayward Ivy Leaguer with a drinking problem, sobered up in time to play puppeteer to Bush through various disasters, of which Iraq was only one. But McKay at least engaged with the dangers of unchecked executive power, which allows presidents to stage wars like Iraq and run the military-industrial complex without an exit strategy. Yet Vice is still more a film about presidential privilege than about the blackest of Bush and Cheney’s black marks on record. It was never a war that Hollywood could look straight in the face.

Rather than sorting through the quagmire, the more practical solution was to take an overview of the fight and the anxieties of coming home. One of the hallmarks of Iraq war films focusing on the soldiers themselves was a greater understanding of post-traumatic stress disorder than previous generations could openly address. Clint Eastwoods American Sniper was the only real hit of the war, in part because its subject, Navy Seal Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper), could be said to have achieved some sort of sinister greatness, having landed over 160 kills over the course of four tours in Iraq. . But Eastwood realizes the human cost of Kyle struggling to adjust to civilian life afterward, and the fact that Kyle was killed by another veteran with PTSD drives the point home. Still, the films’ eagerness to print the caption, rather than address the more troubling points of Kyles’ summary, made it palatable enough to be a success.

John Cusack in Grace is Gone. Photography: The Weinstein Company/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Other dramas just outside the studio system have eaten away at the margins, such as Grace is Gone, about a widower (John Cusack) who loses his wife in Iraq and must rebuild his family life around their two young daughters, or Richard Linklaters underrated Last Flag Flying, in which a Vietnam veteran (Steve Carell) reunites with his former squad mates (Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne) to help bury his son, who died in the last inexplicable and open war. It had somehow become a family tradition to serve a country that was not worthy of their sacrifices.

America’s Best Iraq War Drama Ended In A TV Show Not A Movie That Would HBO’s Generation Kill, A Seven-Part Limited Series About The Seeds Of Failure Planted At The Very Beginning Of The Operation Iraqi Freedom, but with a pair of documentaries, 2008’s Standard Operating Procedure and 2013’s The Unknown Known, director Errol Morris told a full story of war and the moral rot that has spread along the chain of commandment.

Standard operating procedure investigated the notorious photographs taken at Abu Ghraib prison and threw cold water on the idea that the gruesomely exposed cruelty and torture could be limited to a few bad apples. Morris climbed to the top of the leadership ladder with The Unknown Known, a companion piece to The Fog of War, his 2003 portrayal of Robert McNamara, the former Secretary of Defense, chief architect of the Vietnam War. This time he speaks to Donald Rumsfeld, who shares none of McNamara’s introspection and instead smiles through parsed sentences, as if to cover up his mistakes in a rhetorical fog of war. Critics complained that Rumfeld, that sneaky fox from the Pentagon press room, had failed to give Morris anything. But there is another word for this type of success, when you have no justification or responsibility for the serious mistakes you have made: failure.