Working in tandem Newton Daily News

With the recent announcement that Newton will be a meeting town on RAGBRAI 50th Road this summer, local leaders are already beginning to plan ahead for the thousands upon thousands of cyclists who will pass through town en route to Tama-Toledo.
Newton Main Street Executive Director Erin Yeager announced in a Facebook post that her organization, along with the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce, Legacy Plaza and the City of Newton will partner to host the event. in the Main Street district.
As a meetup town, Newton will host support vehicles and serve as a halfway point between Des Moines and Tama-Toledo where runners can take a break. Which means there will be an abundance of dining and entertainment options, in addition to services that can fix bikes if needed.
However, it won’t be overnight, like what happened in Newton in 2018. The first group of riders might arrive between 8 and 10 a.m., Yeager said, but they’ll be cycling around 2 p.m. or so. By 3 p.m., organizers will have stopped all sales and entertainment.
During the night stopover in 2018, Newton stakeholders formed a steering committee to help organize the large-scale, citywide event. The House and Main Street will also establish a similar steering committee this time around, but on a smaller scale.
We were hoping to have smaller entertainment with local bands, food and encourage all retailers to be open to invite runners. All of this will be hosted in the Main Street District on entire Main Street District, Yeager said of the area made up of Downtown, Legacy Plaza and the DMACC Newton campus.
There will be two routes to consider: the runners’ route and the support vehicles’ route. Danielle Rogers, community marketing manager for the town of Newton, said the town needs to ensure there is parking available for up to 1,500 support vehicles, which is why the entire district needs to be used.
In April, Amanda Price, executive director of the Yeager and Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce, will attend a RAGBRAI meeting in Des Moines to learn more about what’s to come. From there, the House and Main Street will start holding meetings to make sure everything is in place by the end of July.
RAGBRAI can have a huge impact on a community, especially economically. Rogers served on the 2018 steering committee. She said the city’s population nearly doubled as cyclists flocked to town to enjoy food, sights, businesses and entertainment options in various areas.
We still hear from RAGBRAI riders about how much they enjoyed going through Newton, Rogers said. I think this event, although on a smaller scale, will give people a taste of Newton again and invite them to get to know us again and see what has changed in the past two years.
Between new downtown retailers and new additions to Legacy Plaza, Rogers thinks Newton has a lot to show for it. While the runners are staying in Des Moines, they will participate in a Guinness Book of World Records attempt. Rogers hopes a high volume of runners will trickle down to Newton.
So they were expecting huge crowds on Wednesday, so they hoped a lot of those people would keep riding and want to visit Newton as they headed to Tama-Toledo, Rogers said of the July 27 route. I don’t mean double our population yet, but I hope!
Rogers is always happy to get people to see Newton and perhaps correct those misconceptions about the town. Showing the city and what it has to offer to cyclists in and out of state is something Rogers looks forward to. She is convinced that the community will mobilize to make the experience enjoyable.
We have people who step into our community and are great collaborators and team players and certainly always exceed my expectations when working on projects like this, Rogers said. So I’m excited to get down to business and start working on all of this again.
Yeager added, I’m excited to showcase the Main Street neighborhood and talk with people around the world. Newton has a lot to show.
