The producer who called actress Jenna Ortega ‘toxic’ tries to explain himself





On Wednesday, producer Steven DeKnight hailed actor Jenna Ortega as an incredible talent a week after calling her beyond legal and toxic. He attributed his harsh criticism to an unfortunate situation.

DeKnight, who produced the Daredevil and Spartacus TV series, hadn’t worked with Ortega before giving his opinion. He reacted strongly to the stars’ admission that she’s become almost unprofessional in a sense, where I just started changing lines on his hit Netflix show on Wednesday.

I had to sit with the writers, and they were like, Wait, what happened to the scene? And I should go explain why I couldn’t do certain things, Ortega told Dax Shepard in a podcast last week.

DeKnight tweeted that Ortegas’ comments were beyond the law and toxic and asked how she would feel if the showrunners spoke publicly about her difficulty.

Lives too short to deal with people like this in the business, DeKnight wrote while praising Ortegas’ work.

I cannot stress this enough: he is an incredible talent, he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. It was just an unfortunate situation to publicly expose the creative differences.

And I also admit that writers are nervous about the impending strike, myself included, added DeKnight, whose writing credits include Pacific Rim: Uprising and Smallville.

HuffPost could not immediately reach Ortega for comment.

The actor recently made appearances to promote Scream VI after Wednesday proved to be a hit in its first season, with Ortega playing The Addams Family’s Wednesday in an updated version.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jenna-ortega-steven-deknight_n_64130535e4b0cfde25c33a21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

