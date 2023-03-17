Finnish group will participate in the Arts Midwest event | News, Sports, Jobs





Arts Midwest is bringing Finnish electro-folk music to Minot as part of this month’s World Fest Arts Midwest at Minot, according to the Minot Council of the Arts. During a week-long residency in Minot, Okra Playground will offer workshops at local and rural schools and other community venues, and perform live at a free concert, open to all, at the Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University on Sunday, March 26. at 16 Visiting Okra Playground at Minot is made possible through a partnership between Arts Midwest, the National Endowment for the Arts, the North Dakota Council on the Arts, and the Minot Area Council of the Arts. The partnership will continue to bring world music ensembles to Minot through 2025. “We are really delighted with the residence of Okra Playground”, said Chandell Lattin of the Minot Area Council of the Arts. “Our fall workshops and performances have had a tremendous impact on local students, and we’ve received some truly fantastic feedback from the community. We feel very fortunate to be North Dakota’s hosts for World Fest and look forward to sharing the insights of these incredible musicians and culture bearers with the people of Minot and surrounding areas. This band has a very unique sound, using both modern and traditional Finnish instruments, and we know we’re going to have a great time. We hope that our community will take advantage of the enriching opportunity these concerts and workshops provide and that many will join us in welcoming the band to the magical city. “Arts Midwest’s goal is to make inspiring and lasting impressions on Midwestern communities and people through this program,” said Torrie Allen, President and CEO of Arts Midwest. “We believe these week-long tours provide great opportunities for musicians and our communities to connect with each other through workshops in schools, gigs in the greater community, and social gatherings.” Minot World Fest Events The following World Fest events are open to the public. All World Fest events are free. Wednesday March 22: — Community workshop: Minot municipal library, 2-3 p.m. – Minot State University Student and Faculty Workshop: Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, MSU, 4:30 p.m. — Welcome Reception: Northwest Arts Center at MSU, 6:30 p.m., refreshments will be served. Thursday March 23: — K-12 Student Concert: Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at MSU, 10:00 a.m. Groups of five or more must RSVP to info@minotarts.org to reserve seats. Saturday March 25: — Artists After Hours: Carnegie Center of Minot, 7 p.m. The event is a collaborative artistic social event. Okra Playground will kick off the event with a workshop showcasing its eclectic Finnish folk style. An open mic and community canvas will be available after the workshop. Donation-based coverage, cash bar and popcorn available. Sunday March 26: — Free public concert: Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, MSU, 4 p.m. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

