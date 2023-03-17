Alaya F reacts to Priyanka Chopra Jonas calling her Bollywood’s next superstar





Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently praised Alaya F in an interaction at South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW 2023) for having a unique perspective. Shortly after the interview, an emotional and excited Alaya F wrote a note and thanked Priyanka. Taking to Instagram Stories, Alaya F posted a thank you note to Priyanka Chopra Jonas for calling her the next Bollywood superstar. Along with the note, she also shared a clip of Priyanka from the SXSW interaction. She wrote, “I can’t even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I feel!! When your most favorite actor chooses you when asked who he thinks deserves to be the next superstar of Bollywood, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra I’ll be smiling and dancing all day.” During the Citadel promotions at the SXSW 2023 festival in Texas which Priyanka Chopra attended alongside actor Richard Madden. During an interview, she was asked which Bollywood actress she thought would be the next superstar. She shared: “I think Alia [Bhatt] is, but she’s a Bollywood superstar so I can’t say. “But later she added, ‘I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she’s Pooja Bedi’s daughter. And I told her when I met her that I think she’s just cool, and has a unique perspective. She’s not trying to be like everyone else. I think we’ll find out in a few years.” Meanwhile, on the work side, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in the sci-fi thriller series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The web series consists of six episodes and will have worldwide installments in India, Spain, Mexico, and Alps. The series is set to premiere on OTT on April 28. She also has American romantic comedy Love Again and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, in her kitty. Meanwhile, Alaya F was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. She has U-Turn, Ek Aur Gazab Kahani and Sri lined up in her chat. See also: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Character Details for Citadel: I’ve Got a Scar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/alaya-f-reacts-to-priyanka-chopra-jonas-calling-her-the-next-bollywood-superstar-57452.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related