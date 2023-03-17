Entertainment
Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal attacked by ax-wielding man at California gym
Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked and held hostage by a man with an ax and a knife at a gymnasium in California.
In a video of the incidentthe attacker, who was wearing a blue hoodie, can be seen clutching the 36-year-old actor’s arm with a tomahawk in the same hand at the Planet Fitness gym in 3685 Large Oaks at Corona on Thursday.
The assailant brandishes a knife in his left hand as he yells at the actor and the people in the gym.
Please respect us. Give me water. I need water! You want to take advantage of me! he said before turning his back on Dhaliwal.
Dhaliwal, who appears covered in blood, remains calm.
As the assailant takes his attention away from the actor, Dhaliwal tackles the man to the ground, while other witnesses immediately rush to subdue the assailant.
Stop resisting! men yell at the attacker.
Dhaliwal, who suffered several wounds on his arms and chest, was taken to hospital.
Footage of Dhaliwal in hospital shows stitches to his head, neck, arms and chest. He was also pictured with several bandages on his wounds.
Dhaliwal, who was a former model, is known for his role in the 2008 Bollywood blockbuster Jodhaa Akbar. He has also appeared in Indian TV shows and Hollywood movies.
The assailant was arrested by the police, according to The Indian Express.
The incident is still under investigation.
It is currently unknown what led to the attack. The police have not yet revealed a motive.
