Bollywood businesswoman: Tanaaz Bhatia | Entrepreneur





You are reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A 180-degree transition from being an investment banker on Wall Street to mind behind branding and marketing movies in Mumbai’s tinseltown, Tanaaz Bhatia has never been shy about hard work. After a series of successful stints at Merrill Lynch, investment bank Bear Sterns, Kotak Mahindra bank and Citi bank, Bhatia established Bottomline Media in 2010. His motive behind the media startup was to think outside the box, serve the creative vision of a brand by producing innovative content, facilitating partnerships and accelerating the growth of a brand. His self-funded business has worked on successful campaigns such as VISA’s #SmashItLikeSindhu, SKY Bags’ FIFA #LetsGetLoud and Airbnb’s #Home-WithOpenArms. We were the only Indian agency involved in the historic launch of Atlantis – The Royal, Dubai, with Beyonce’s iconic performance, Kendel Jenner launching her 818 brand and a remarkable red carpet.” She believes the startup has revolutionized the way movies are marketed and merchandising is done. “We have transformed a B2B brand into a popular B2C brand to be reckoned with, alongside high visibility and footprint across India.” Bhatia believes that every entrepreneur has their fair share of ups and downs. Its initial stage was filled with rejection; until Mark and Bhatia made the Khans, especially Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, believe in the vision. She knew she would create her own brand, while her “high was when after the success of merchandise marketing for the movie Ra One, she was able to drive premieres for all superhero movies through merchandise collaborations. and fast food.” And recently, we were the only Indian agency involved in the historic launch of Atlantis – The Royal, Dubai, which had the iconic performance of Beyonce, Kendel Jenner launching her 818 brand and a remarkable red carpet. They have also worked with global names such as DJ Snake and Selena Gomez, to name a few. Bhatia’s motto, “Never Say Never” and “Nothing Is Impossible”, is something she lives by on a daily basis. Armed with technology and brilliant minds, Bottomline plans to expand into the international music scene, manage artists and their collaboration with the brand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entrepreneur.com/en-in/news-and-trends/bollywood-businesswoman-tanaaz-bhatia/447792 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related